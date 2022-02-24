ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman producer talks Penguin spin-off: "It's almost like a Scarface story"

By Darren Scott
 5 days ago
The Batman producer Dylan Clark has revealed a few details about the upcoming Penguin spin-off show that will center on Colin Farrell's new take on the iconic villain. "We're doing one with Colin [Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot], seeing Oz rise to power, almost like a Scarface story," he tells SFX Magazine...

GamesRadar+

Mad Max crew reveal details on Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron's explosive feud

The Mad Max: Fury Road cast and crew have opened up on a particularly explosive feud between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron while filming the movie. Hardy played the titular Max in the movie, while Theron was Imperator Furiosa. The duo shared the screen – but there were fireworks on set, as revealed in Kyle Buchanan's book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

The Batman actor Colin Farrell's son was 'horrified' by dad's transformation into Penguin

Colin Farrell's son was "horrified" by his transformation into the Penguin. The 45-year-old actor - who has James Padgraig, 18, with ex Kim Bordenave and Henry Tadeusz, 12, with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curus - plays the iconic DC Comics villain opposite Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie 'The Batman', and he admitted seeing him in character caused quite a shock.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Brad Pitt appears in viral stealth teaser trailer for new movie Bullet Train

Brad Pitt's upcoming action thriller Bullet Train has a new stealth teaser – and it looks like a full trailer is coming on March 2. The teaser appears to be a commercial for Nippon Speed Line, a bullet train service in Japan. "Imagine a new way to travel," says Pitt's voiceover, against a montage of images of cherry blossom, sunsets, and beautiful scenery. "Tranquil, comfortable, fast. Travel doesn't have to be hectic. Join us for a truly unforgettable experience. NSL: get on board March 2."
MOVIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are "not cinema". Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker's remarks, calling superhero movies "despicable".Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times."All movies are valid," Jackson said. "Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn't in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The "House of Gucci" star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga's ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Colin Farrell's Penguin Banned From Smoking in 'The Batman': 'I Fought Valiantly for a Cigar'

The Penguin is often depicted in comic books with his trademark top hat, monocle and cigarette, but none of these signatures are sported by Colin Farrell in the upcoming "The Batman." The film takes place before Oswald Cobblepot's full transformation into the villainous Penguin. However, Farrell recently told "Jake's Takes" that he "fought valiantly" for his pre-Penguin Oswald to smoke in "The Batman." The studio turned down such a request.
MOVIES
Distractify

'The Batman' Tells Its Own Story

When it comes to comic book movies, you're either part of a cinematic universe or you're doing your own thing. To that end, The Batman tries to carve out its own niche. The upcoming film purposefully doesn't cast Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight, though the actor has portrayed him in multiple films across the DC Extended Universe. Does that mean that The Batman is a reboot?
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman's Matt Reeves Teases Development of "Batverse" Spinning out of Movie

Matt Reeves talked about doing a Bat-Verse with Warner Bros. The director talked to EW ahead of The Batman's big day in theaters. During those conversations, Reeves mentioned the idea of crafting an entire world around the Gotham in his movie. Recurring characters like Selina Kyle, Penguin, Riddler, and Commissioner Gordon could all end up playing some kind of a role. For the director, this holds a ton fo appeal. However, it would have to be done right because he's not trying to put the cart before the horse. All of this would hinge on audiences collectively approving of Robert Pattinson's take on the bat and working from there. If early indications are anything to go by, they're off to a fast start already. Despite some fan outcry when the casting was announced, most of the emotion behind The Batman is positive. It helps that the trailer for the film was such a knockout at DC FanDome. Check out what Reeves has to say about the idea right here.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Batman's Colin Farrell Reveals He Went to Starbucks as The Penguin and What He Ordered

With director Matt Reeves' The Batman opening in movie theaters on March 4, I recently had the chance to speak with Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) about making the hugely anticipated DC movie. During the interview, Farrell and Turturro share some great stories about working with cinematographer Greig Fraser, what shots impressed them, how Reeves wanted to make a grounded movie, how the film is about solving a crime before all the characters become who the audience knows them to be, and the incredible filmmaking. However, my favorite part came towards the end, when Farrell shared something I don't think anyone knows.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Batman Is an Origin Story for Rogues Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman

The Batman is not an origin story for Batman (Robert Pattinson), but an origin story for Gotham City rogues Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), says filmmaker Matt Reeves. Like The Long Halloween, named by Reeves as one of the comics that influenced the original story of the movie, The Batman questions if the costumed caped crusader's presence inspires the colorful supervillains he comes to fight. At a Q&A following a screening of The Batman on the Warner Bros. lot, Reeves expanded on his approach to the Batman rogue's gallery in his expanding Batverse:
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu's gripping series Dopesick, couldn't feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello might be teasing a DC return

Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello might be teasing a return to the DCEU. The actor played the assassin in Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and was originally set to be the villain of Ben Affleck's scrapped Batman movie, which morphed into The Batman. After the Snyder Cut, the character's DCEU future has been unclear.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon adds Army of Thieves actor to cast

The cast of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has grown again. Army of Thieves' Stuart Martin and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rupert Friend have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix sci-fi, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that both will play villainous roles. While further details on Martin's character are non-existent, Friend is said to be playing the main antagonist.
MOVIES
EW.com

Antony Starr's Homelander gets a prequel in The Boys animated spin-off

Ever wonder what Antony Starr's Homelander was like before he started maiming and decapitating people with his laser vision on The Boys?. Amazon's Emmy-nominated superhero satire revealed a few bits and pieces from the character's past in season 1, but The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the upcoming animated spin-off, shares the story of how he was first inducted into the Seven.
TV SERIES
