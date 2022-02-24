ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean sells the bulk of his catalog in a $100 million deal

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean has sold 90 percent of his catalog of recorded music to independent publishing company Spirit Music Group. Variety reports that the sale yielded upward of $100 million. Included in the sale are...

