Jason Aldean sells the bulk of his catalog in a $100 million deal

99.5 WKDQ is beyond excited to announce that Jason Aldean will be returning to Evansville later this year. We've been announcing several concerts making their way to the Evansville area over the past couple of weeks. It's such a refreshing thing to see, considering this time last year, we didn't know when or if we would see many concerts in the area due to the pandemic. I feel like we took things like concerts for granted and didn't realize how much we need them until we didn't have any at all. Now that they have officially made a comeback, I know you're just as ready as I am to be in attendance at these shows and forget about everything other than having a good time.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO