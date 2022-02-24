ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zettai Meirei Isekai Misao Kokoro Party!

Fruits Basket Drops New Yuki and Kyo Art in Celebration of Prelude Success

Fruits Basket: Prelude is enjoying theatrical success in Japan!. There is little doubt that fans are loving Fruits Basket: Prelude. The film and special episodes were released theatrically in Japan last week and have since been doing quite well at the box office. To celebrate the success of the omnibus feature, new art featuring Yuki and Kyo Soma have been dropped to continue hyping up the franchise's future!
Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Simone Biles’ Wedding Plans Revealed: A Destination Beach Ceremony & More

Now that Simone Biles is engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens, she can’t wait to start planning her wedding! We’ve got all the details here. After Simone Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens surprised her by popping the question on Valentine’s Day, the superstar gymnast can’t wait to start planning her nuptials! While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Monday, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.
Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
The Final Fantasy 6 remaster is stunning in this new trailer

Most old-school RPG fans still herald Final Fantasy 6 as the best entry in the series, and a whole new generation is about to see why with the upcoming pixel remaster. We’ve known the Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster’s release date for weeks, though it wasn’t until Monday when Square Enix gave everyone a better look at that shiny-new coat of wonderfully pixelated paint. The new trailer showcases what turn-based battles, airship traversal, and suplexing trains are like in motion — all of which look worlds better than the infamously hideous mobile ports from several years ago. Don’t even look that version up, trust me.
This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
A medieval party

The origins of Mardi Gras lie in medieval Europe. Citizens in what is now Italy, particularly Venice, spent the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras engaging in all sorts of revelry and feasting that their daily lives did not typically allow. Typical religious inhibitions were abandoned, and people of different social classes mixed. What allowed them to do this? The traditional Mardi Gras masks they wore during the festivities and balls, which allowed them to act this way with relative anonymity.
How to Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ in Order

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has just finished airing its second season, which has surely left fans on the edge of their seats for more of the hit anime. Yes, we’ll have to wait a little while for Season 3. But still, there’s plenty of things to do in the meantime: like rewatch every season and the film. If you really don’t want to watch anything else, we can tell you exactly how to stream every episode in order with the recent film. Just a bit more time until Season 3!
Square Enix claims Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has 'undershot' sales expectations.

You could set your watch to it by this point. Square Enix is claiming a game published by its western arm has failed to meet sales expectations. This time it's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the chopping block. In a newly published outline of a financial results briefing, representative director Yosuke Matsuda said that "despite strong reviews", sales of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations."
