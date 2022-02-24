Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Amir Locke in early February was a field training officer (FTO), lawyers representing Locke’s family have claimed. The officers who were responsible for the infamous police killings of Daunte Wright and George Floyd were also field training officers.As an field training officer, MPD Officer Mark Hanneman, who shot and killed Locke, 22, during a highly controversial no-knock SWAT raid on 2 February, would be responsible for teaching other officers about use-of-force tactics and protecting legal rights during police work.“The information about Officer Hanneman serving as an FTO appears to be the...
