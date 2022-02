Talk about a roller-coaster ride for Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wide receiver went from a toxic divorce from the Cleveland Browns to a key weapon in the deep playoff run for the Los Angeles Rams, only to suffer a torn ACL early on in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. A visibly emotional Beckham would go on to hoist the first Lombardi Trophy of career nonetheless, but the injury couldn't have come at a worse time -- the 29-year-old set to become an unrestricted free agent on the heels of an otherwise potent season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO