Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App

WhatsApp for iOS is working on some new features. With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions. With version 22.4.0.72, WhatsApp for iOS introduces some changes to the built-in camera on the iPhone. As you can see in the image below shared by WABetaInfo, there are a few tweaks. For example, the horizontal media bar has been replaced with a new button that directly opens the gallery, just like the iPhone’s native Camera app.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO