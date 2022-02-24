Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be sure to download or update the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App. (Be sure you see Storm Rider when you open the app.) Search CBS 6 Richmond or WTVR in Apple App Store or Google Play to find BOTH our news and weather apps.

WEATHER — iPhone | Android

  • Video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists
  • Severe Weather Alerts — Choose an “alert location” and get instant alerts from the National Weather Service and CBS 6
  • Lightning Detector — Get an alert when lighting strikes within six miles of your location
  • Interactive Radar
  • Current Conditions
  • Daily and Hour-By-Hour Forecasts
  • Send Weather Photos

NEWS — iPhone/iPad | Android

  • Customized Push Alerts — Choose breaking news, weather and sports alerts
  • Save Stories — Go back and re-read stories you could not finish
  • Fast loading video — Watch video at the top of screen while scrolling through the article
  • Simple Sharing — Easily share interesting posts to social media
