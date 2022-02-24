ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wonder Woman’ Actor Saïd Taghmaoui Inks With Buchwald

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : French American actor Saïd Taghmaoui ( Wonder Woman , The Forgiven ) has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Taghmaoui was most recently seen opposite Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain and Matt Smith in writer-director John Michael McDonagh’s drama The Forgiven , based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne.

He’s also starred in recent years opposite Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry, and Keanu Reeves in Chad Stahelski’s Lionsgate feature John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum , and opposite Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in Patty Jenkins’ Warner Bros. superhero pic Wonder Woman .

Taghmaoui has also previously appeared on the film side in Brad Furman’s The Infiltrator , David O. Russell’s American Hustle , Stephen Sommers’ G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra , Marc Forster’s The Kite Runner and other titles, appearing on the TV side in Lost , House of Saddam and Touch .

Taghmaoui co-wrote and starred in the 1995 French film La Haine with Mathieu Kassovitz, which won the Best Director Award in Cannes. His performance netted him a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actor, and since then, he has continued to work across Italy, Germany, the U.S. and Morocco.

Taghmaoui continues to be represented by Atlas Artists, Artist International Group and Markham, Froggatt & Irwin in the UK.

