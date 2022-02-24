ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Max Thieriot To Star In His CBS Drama Pilot ‘Cal Fire’; ‘SEAL Team’ Future Uncertain, But There Are Positive Signs

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ligbz_0eO3Phaz00

Click here to read the full article.

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot has closed a deal to headline CBS drama pilot Cal Fire , a project he co-wrote and executive produces through Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios. The lead role had been earmarked for him from the start.

Thieriot’s acting deal for the pilot comes on the heels of SEAL Team getting renewed for Season 6 by Paramount+. I hear Thieriot is the only main cast member who does not have a modified-for-streaming deal for Season 6, and his existing option is yet to be picked up by CBS Studios as everyone has been waiting to see what happens with Cal Fire , which has been a passion project for the actor. According to sources, if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, Thieriot could potentially do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out. SEAL Team’ s Season 6 start date has been set in a way that would accomodate Thieriot to do the military drama if Cal Fire is picked up to series.

In light of the uncertainty, the Season 5 finale of SEAL Team ended in a cliffhanger for Thieriot’s Clay Spenser that could go either way. On the way back to Mali, Clay (Thieriot) tells Jason (David Boreanaz) that this would be his last mission with Bravo for a while, saying that he’s transferring to the Green Team so he can spend more time with Stella (Alona Tal) and his newborn son, Brian. When they’re back on the ground in Mali, Bravo is ambushed, trapped and under fire, and Clay appears to be hit with shrapnel to an eye, footage that is intertwined in a montage with Stella’s baby shower.

2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Cal Fire, from Grey’s Anatomy alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater , Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor. Phelan and Rater wrote the teleplay from a story they co-wrote with Thieriot.

In Cal Fire , seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

Thieriot will play the lead character, a young convict. Bode had so much promise, and then life knocked him down. He has the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a second chance with Cal Fire. Bode is driven by misplaced guilt, but he can’t wallow in his past — because the present hit him right in the face.

‘SEAL Team’ Movie For Paramount+, ‘NCIS: Sydney’ International Spinoff Ordered From CBS Studios

Thieriot, Phelan and Rater executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is the studio.

Born and raised in Occidental, CA, where he currently lives with his family, Theriot has played Clay Spenser on SEAL Team for its entire run to date , which included four seasons on CBS before moving to Paramount+. Theriot is repped by Gersh and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

‘Unplanned In Akron’ Comedy From Schuyler Helford & Picturestart Lands CBS Pilot Order

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson’s Cause Of Death Revealed; ‘Friday’, ‘House Party’ Actor Was 55 – Update

UPDATED: The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office issued its report today on the death of Anthony Johnson. The document indicates that the Friday and House Party actor died from “chronic ethanol use.” In other words, chronic drinking. The report also reveals that Johnson died in the hospital and had no other significant conditions. PREVIOUSLY on September 20: Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian who appeared in the movies Friday and House Party, died Sept. 6 at the age of 55. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his rep LyNea Bell, owner and president of BH Talent. “The world of comedy has truly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63: Magician-Comic Was Longtime Fixture On TV & In Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. The Amazing Johnathan, the veteran magician and comic who headlined in Las Vegas for more than a decade and appeared often on television including stand-up specials and David Letterman’s shows, died late Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 63 and had been struggling with health problems including cardiomyopathy for several years. His wife, sideshow stunt artist Anastasia Synn, confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Journal-Review today. “I’m losing my beautiful, brilliant husband,” she’d said Tuesday on social media. Born John Edward Szeles on September 9, 1958, in Detroit, he began doing street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

‘SEAL Team’ Movie For Paramount+, ‘NCIS: Sydney’ International Spinoff Ordered From CBS Studios

Just days after SEAL Team was renewed for Season 6 by Paramount+, the military drama also has received an order for a stand-alone movie from the streamer. Additionally, NCIS: Sydney, an offshoot from the venerable crime drama franchise, has been commissioned by Paramount+ Australia and the country’s ViacomCBS-owned Network 10. The projects, announced during the ViacomCBS Investor presentation, come from CBS Studios which is tapping into the studio’s IP to expand two of its current series/franchises. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, marks the first time one of CBS Studios’ global drama franchises is getting an international spinoff. The series,...
MOVIES
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season 6 Fate Revealed

SEAL Team is coming back for more on Paramount+. The David Boreanaz-led military drama series has officially been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season on the heels of its nail-biting Season 5 finale last month. SEAL Team fans waiting to see what happens after Team Bravo found themselves under attack in Mali will have their answers in Season 6 of the series, which relocated to the streamer for its fifth season after four seasons on CBS.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
Alona Tal
Person
David Boreanaz
Variety

‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...
TV SERIES
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Get Scoop on 9-1-1, S.W.A.T., Reacher, Lone Star, Station 19, NCIS, Grey's, FBI: International and More

Click here to read the full article. Is 9-1-1‘s Eddie still in touch with the 118? Which Station 19 duo has “great” things ahead? How has S.W.A.T. armed itself for Episode 100? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Do you have anything on 9-1-1‘s Eddie Diaz, who resigned from the 118 in the midseason finale? –Novalee The spring premiere airing Monday, March 21 involves a small time jump, coming out of which viewers will discover what exactly Eddie’s new job is and if/how he still has a connection to the 118....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Hbo Max#Cbs Drama#Bruckheimer Television#Cbs Studios#Paramount#Seal Team S Season#Mali#The Green Team#Grey S Anatomy
FanSided

Does Mouch die in Chicago Fire?

Mouch (Christian Stolte) is a Chicago Fire institution. The character has been delighting audiences since the pilot episode, oftentimes bringing a steady hand and fatherly advice to the younger men in the 51. Conversely, Chicago Fire is known for killing characters off in shocking fashion. There have been several sudden...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy