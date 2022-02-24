Reports: Russia stripped of UEFA Champions League final

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be moved out of St. Petersburg following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The match was scheduled for May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium.

“UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” UEFA said in a statement.

“As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter. We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has scheduled a meeting of the executive committee on Friday.

“We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced (Friday),” UEFA said.

–Field Level Media

