Former PUC, ERCOT leaders testify about dicey market decisions made during February 2021 freeze

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, the ex-chair of the Public Utility Commission, DeAnn Walker, testified she went to ERCOT’s facility in Taylor, Texas the night of Feb. 17 at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The testimony is part of Brazos Electric Cooperative’s bankruptcy case, being heard this week in federal court.

This comes as ERCOT’s then-CEO Bill Magness testified Wednesday, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle, that Walker told him Abbott wanted the grid operators to do whatever was necessary to prevent more rolling blackouts to occur.

“She told me that the governor conveyed to her that if we emerged out of rotating outages, we just could not go back into them,” Magness said. The audio from Wednesday’s hearing is posted in the case’s docket.

That meant making the decision to keep prices at the maximum, $9,000 per megawatt an hour, for days.

Walker said Thursday she does not remember exactly what the governor’s directive was, but it was generally to make sure there were no more outages.

Previously, the governor has stated he was not involved in the decision to keep the prices at $9,000.

After the testimony Wednesday, his spokesperson Mark Miner provided Nexstar this statement:

“As Texans would expect, Governor Abbott instructed everyone involved that they must do what was needed to keep the power on and to prevent the loss of life. This is the same instruction Governor Abbott gave to the PUC and ERCOT earlier this year: do what needs to be done to keep the power on.”

Magness’ testimony differs from his testimony before the legislature in hearings following the freeze at the Capitol. In a February hearing on the Senate floor, he had outlined the hierarchy of command behind the decision to keep market prices high but did not mention the governor’s office.

He stated the decision was made, because while blackouts had ended, there was still fear conditions could fall back in the next 24 hours.

“There was very significant concern at that time that if prices went straight back down to market levels, that particularly with the high gas prices, we would lose generation, and we could go back into rotating outages. And the judgment at that time was given the weather forecast, which still looked pretty dicey for the next morning, and we might have rotated with might have more outages,” Magness said in February 2021.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner, a Republican representing Bryan, said Magness’ testimony this week contradicts his testimony last year.

“If true, this action misled the people of Texas and has put at peril the integrity of the Legislature. I plan to look into this issue further,” Schwertner tweeted Wednesday.

The trial is ongoing.

Politics of the grid

An overwhelming majority of Texas voters said they’re concerned about the state’s electrical grid . A Your Local Election Headquarters/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll taken this week found 82% of voters are either very concerned (47%) or somewhat concerned (35%) about the grid.

That’s been a major talking point for Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke.

While incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott touted the success of the grid earlier this month after an ice storm swept the state, O’Rourke is also attacking Abbott for the financial impact of the crisis.

That includes the case heard in federal bankruptcy court this week, where prices were at the $9,000 mw/hour cap for days. Those prices trickle down to consumers.

“Your power prices are, in the Austin area, somewhere around 11, 12, 13 cents per kilowatt hour, that’s what you pay, this would be $9 per kilowatt hour,” energy analyst Doug Lewin explained.

O’Rourke is calling the trickle-down effect the “Abbott tax,” and tweeted about the former PUC chair’s testimony Thursday, “Abbott directed them to jack up the price of power as Texans froze in their homes.”

While Abbott did not order the price hikes, Walker testified Thursday she was ordered to the Taylor ERCOT facility by the governor, and she also testified his aide Ryland Ramos was at the facility when that decision was made.

The PUC chair position is appointed by the governor.

“If the White House Chief of Staff tells something to an agency, he’s speaking as the President. He’s an official representative of the President. Well, in this case, the PUC chair appointed by the governor and the policy aide of the governor are in that room,” Lewin said.

Lewin said the market relies on higher pricing to benefit consumers, but that doesn’t always work out.

“It is designed to have those high prices at times… and then when you average it out over the year — this is the theory anyway — the prices actually are lower on average for consumers. It works that way some years and some years, it doesn’t. Obviously 2021, 2011 [it didn’t],” Lewin explained.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.