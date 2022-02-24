COVID-19 case, hospitalization totals in Vanderburgh take dramatic downturn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Plummeting to its lowest point since the second week of November, the total of identified COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County hit 353 last week. That's 92% lower than the peak set in January's omicron variant-fueled surge.

Coronavirus-related deaths, though, have only begun to decline. Through Thursday morning, Vanderburgh County has seen 28 deaths in February, including individuals as young as 53 and as old as 104. The county saw 16 deaths in December, 11 in November, 26 in October and 29 in January.

But the pace of deaths this month is down. Through February's first 15 days, 24 deaths were recorded in Vanderburgh County. In the nine days since then, four have been reported.

When cases drop, experts say, hospitalizations and deaths typically decline a few weeks later. It’s the opposite of what happens when cases increase. Typically it takes a few days to a week before the sickest COVID-19 patients require hospitalization. ICU admissions and then deaths follow a few weeks out of the initial hospitalization.

COVID hospitalization falling too

COVID-19 cases across Indiana have plummeted in recent weeks. At the start of the month the seven-day daily case average was 8,728. As of Monday it had fallen to 1,121, according to the state’s dashboard.

The change in statewide hospitalizations was just as dramatic, going from 3,519 in mid-January to 1,107 on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville have followed pace.

The hospital system reported it had 36 hospitalized COVID-19 patients five weeks ago. The number hovered in the 50s four weeks ago. But as of Thursday morning, it was down to 11.

Deaconess Health System last posted COVID-19 hospitalization data on Facebook six days ago. As recently as Jan. 24, Deaconess reported it had 183 COVID-positive hospitalized patients — a number higher than the 179 COVID patients Deaconess reported on Sept. 1, at the peak of the delta variant surge. The number was 125 last week.

The data include all Deaconess hospitals and The Women's Hospital.

Positivity rate is one-third what it was

Vanderburgh County recorded a record high 35.4% seven-day positivity rate on Jan. 19 and again the next day — but the number has steadily dropped since then. It was 12.2% on Feb. 19, the most recent day for which it is available.

Warrick and Gibson counties again came up "red" — the highest level of severity on Indiana's color-coded COVID-19 severity map — in Wednesday's weekly roundup. Vanderburgh and Posey counties improved to "orange," the second-highest level of severity. But the map draws from testing positivity rate data that is nine to 15 days old.

COVID-19 cases in Evansville-area counties

Overall tallies as of Thursday morning:

Vanderburgh County has reported 56,854 COVID-19 cases in all during the pandemic and 580 deaths.

Warrick County has reported 20,103 COVID-19 cases in all during the pandemic and 226 deaths.

Gibson County has reported 11,539 COVID-19 cases in all during the pandemic and 132 deaths.

Posey County has reported 6,493 COVID-19 cases in all during the pandemic and 55 deaths.

