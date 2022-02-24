ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week restaurant is back for spring 2022. See what's new

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 1 day ago
If our vacillating weather temperatures have you longing for a taste of spring, you'll be happy to know it's here — in the form of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week (HVRW).

The annual promotion has returned to its original March dates of March 21 to April 3. Last year, the bi-annual event was moved to May to allow patrons the opportunity to dine outdoors during the pandemic.

And while the list may be smaller than pre-pandemic — restaurants are still hurting — the deal is similar: three course, prix fixe lunches for $29.95 and dinners for $39.95.

There are more than 100 restaurants to choose from in Westchester, Rockland , Putnam, Ulster, Orange, Sullivan and Dutchess counties including 54 in Westchester, nine in Rockland and five in Putnam.

Newcomers include Apropos Restaurant at The Abbey Inn in Peekskill, Jason Patricks on 44 in Poughkeepsie, One Seventy Nine Bar & Grill in New Rochelle, and Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse in West Nyack. Reservations are highly suggested.

Started in 2006 by The Valley Table magazine, the promotion is meant to promote the chefs, restaurants, ingredients, farmers, artisanal producers, winemakers and purveyors based in the Hudson Valley region.

For more information, go to hudsonvalleyrestaurantweek.com.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

