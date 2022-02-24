U.S. MARSHALS ARREST CONROE MAN ON MURDER WARRANT

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights face federal sentences that one expert says could range from less than five years in prison to as much as the 25 years prosecutors are seeking for their former colleague Derek Chauvin. A...
KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among the many...
WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of...
