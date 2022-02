BOISE, Idaho — More than 20 percent of Idaho students say they've experienced feeling bullied, according to a Youth Risk Behavior Survey. “I struggled with confidence, just self-esteem in general,” said Brianna Wallin, a Kuna mother of two. She said that not only did bullying impact her self-esteem when she was younger, she also found herself becoming a people pleaser, something she wasn’t able to work on until later in life.

IDAHO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO