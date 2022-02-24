From animals to autism: the science of social bonds

Scientific theories are based on the best available evidence. They are fact-based explanations for the various shenanigans of the natural world. They include the theory of gravity, the theory of motion, the theory of the atom, the theory of relativity, quantum theory, the theory of the expansion of the cosmos, the theory of the evolution of life through natural selection, the theory of the origin of the universe called inflation and many others. These are not theories as the average person uses the word theory. In everyday usage a theory is generally considered a more or less wild idea that may be true but probably isn’t. But a scientific theory must be based on factual, provable information, not conjecture or wishful thinking or clouded by mysticism or personal bias. So all of the aforementioned scientific theories are supported by factual data that can be observed or deduced. It is not make believe or what we hope might be true, but what is actually there. That, however, doesn’t mean theories are necessarily complete, and no scientist would ever say that. It simply means that using logic and the principles of reason and deduction, scientific theories are representations of the most probable explanations of natural phenomena based on the available evidence.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO