Albuquerque, NM

Police: Car driver charged in Albuquerque school bus crash

 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of two car drivers believed to have been racing on Albuquerque streets has been charged in connection with a school bus rollover crash in which three students were seriously injured, police said Thursday.

Mario Perez, 49, was charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle in the incident Wednesday, which occurred just hours after police announced a new traffic enforcement pilot program targeting speeding and racing on city streets, a police statement said.

Police said they sought information from the public regarding the unidentified driver of the second car, a blue Ford Mustang, which left the scene after Perez’s car, also a Ford Mustang, collided with the bus carrying 23 middle school students.

The impact caused the bus to roll over onto the driver’s side.

Two students had leg injuries and a third had pelvic injuries and two of the three injured students needed surgery, police said.

Police said Perez was hospitalized for a leg injury that would require surgery and that he would be booked into jail once released from the hospital.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Perez who might comment on his behalf.

