Pearl, MS

City of Pearl taking part in donation drives

By Biancca Ball
 1 day ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced officials are supporting two causes in the city.

The Mayor’s Youth Council will hold its 3rd Annual Snack Drive for the patients at Children’s of Mississippi. Donations will be accepted in March at City Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Blood drive to be held at Tougaloo College

The city also joined the March of the Mayors Food Drive, along with five other cities in the metro to collect food for food pantries. The City of Pearl was tasked to collect canned corn. Donations can be brought to City Hall or the Senior Services Center located behind the Library on Valentour Road.

    Courtesy: City of Pearl
    Courtesy: City of Pearl
    Courtesy: City of Pearl
