The Epix (Gen 2) is the ultimate sports watch, taking Garmin's most advanced sports tracking tech and fitting it all into a rugged 47mm case topped off with a stunning AMOLED touchscreen. If the Fenix 7 lacks the wow factor you're looking for, this is the watch for you. That sharp, vivid display is power-hungry though, and while the Epix (Gen 2) offers very respectable battery life, it's nowhere near that of the more frugal Fenix 7. It's down to you to decide what matters most – looks or longevity.

