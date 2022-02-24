ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Man involved in fiery fatal crash on Virginia interstate arrested in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0eO3NDxD00

A Mississippi man connected to a high-speed chase and a fiery fatal crash in Virginia was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gulfport Tuesday.

According to WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia, Errington Fitzgerald Stenson, 27, face two felony charges after police say he crashed his car during a high-speed police chase leaving one person dead.

The crash, which happened on Feb. 8 in Botetourt County, Virginia, occurred on Interstate 81.

Police say when officers clocked the car Stenson was driving at 99 mph, they tried to stop him. Stenson reportedly did not stop and continued driving.

Stenson reportedly was able to evade officers, but soon after crashed, hitting a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on an interstate entrance ramp

The car then reportedly burst into flames. One passenger inside the car Stenson was driving was killed in the fiery crash. Stenson and another passenger in the car were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

At that time, charges had been pending while Stenson was in the hospital. It is unclear how Stenson was able to leave the hospital and escape arrest.

Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals took Stenson into custody at a home in Gulfport. He was transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Five people charged with setting fires inside Walmart in Mississippi, Alabama

Five suspects in a series of arsons at several Gulf Coast Walmart stores were arrested Thursday after a grand jury indictment. The Wednesday indictment identifies those arrested as Jeffery Sikes, 40, also known as Kenneth Allen; Sean Bottorff, 37, also known as Sean McFarland; Michael Bottorff, 21; Quinton Olson, 21; and Alexander Olson, 23. All five are from Kearney, Nebraska.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 81#Wsls#U S Marshals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for 13-day credit card fraud spree

A Mississippi man has been charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud stemming from charges made over a 13-day period. Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford was charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud last Thursday after an Oxford Police Department investigated a report regarding credit card fraud. OPD was notified of fraud on Feb. 14 from a walk-in report.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college student struck by car, killed

A college student originally from Mississippi died after she was struck by a car on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus, authorities said Wednesday. Elena Lucore, 19, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was walking with a friend along Massachusetts Avenue — a major thoroughfare through campus — when she was struck by a car driven by another student at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Alabama man sentenced to die in ex-wife’s death. Her car was discovered burned in Mississippi but her body was never found.

Jurors convicted a west Alabama man of capital murder in the killing of his ex-wife, whose body hasn’t been found since she was last seen seven years ago. Brandon Dewayne Sykes, 40, was convicted Tuesday in the death of Keisha Sykes, 29, and jurors voted to impose the death sentence on Wednesday, District Attorney Andy Hamlin said in a statement.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘I’m tired of telling parents their child is dead.’ Law enforcement, ministers gather for ‘come to Jesus’ meeting about uptick in violence in Mississippi town

Local law enforcement and ministers gathered for what was being called a “come to Jesus meeting” about the increase in violence among youth in Natchez and southwest Mississippi. The Natchez radio station 97.7FM-WTYJ broadcasted a town hall discussion Monday after 16-year-old Marquez Brown from Natchez was shot and...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy