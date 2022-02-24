Man involved in fiery fatal crash on Virginia interstate arrested in Mississippi

A Mississippi man connected to a high-speed chase and a fiery fatal crash in Virginia was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gulfport Tuesday.

According to WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia, Errington Fitzgerald Stenson, 27, face two felony charges after police say he crashed his car during a high-speed police chase leaving one person dead.

The crash, which happened on Feb. 8 in Botetourt County, Virginia, occurred on Interstate 81.

Police say when officers clocked the car Stenson was driving at 99 mph, they tried to stop him. Stenson reportedly did not stop and continued driving.

Stenson reportedly was able to evade officers, but soon after crashed, hitting a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on an interstate entrance ramp

The car then reportedly burst into flames. One passenger inside the car Stenson was driving was killed in the fiery crash. Stenson and another passenger in the car were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

At that time, charges had been pending while Stenson was in the hospital. It is unclear how Stenson was able to leave the hospital and escape arrest.

Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals took Stenson into custody at a home in Gulfport. He was transported to the Harrison County Jail.