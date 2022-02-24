ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why Airline Stocks Fell This Morning

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Russia's military move into Ukraine hit Wall Street on Thursday morning, and airlines were among the hardest hit sectors. Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) , American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) , and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell as much as 7% at the open, and shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) , Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) , and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) all fell 5% or more.

So what

It's been a tough few years for the airline sector , as the pandemic caused travel demand to evaporate and left airlines scrambling to raise cash and ride out the storm. We've seen a gradual uptick in demand over the past year, but the industry remains in a fragile state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5lcf_0eO3Msb100

Image source: Getty Images.

The prospect of war only adds to the sector's concerns. It will take time to figure out what, if anything, the invasion means for international travel. But we do know it has caused oil prices to spike higher. Fuel expenses represent between 20% and 30% of an airline's total costs, and higher oil prices will almost certainly hit airline profit and loss statements.

Airlines have the wherewithal to survive higher oil prices, and as long as domestic demand holds up as expected during the summer vacation months the carriers should be able to pass at least some of the higher costs on to travelers.

But the market hates uncertainty, and on a day where there is an abundance of uncertainty airline stocks are not getting the benefit of the doubt.

Now what

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that you never really know what will come next or how big of an impact each new development will have. War, presumably, is similar, and it is all but impossible to know what the coming weeks and months will bring. There could easily be more down days than up days in the weeks to come.

But for long-term holders able to look past the near-term chaos, there is every reason to be bullish on the global travel sector. A rising global middle class should provide ample demand for travel, with passenger volumes forecast to grow 3.3% annually through 2040.

Investors willing to buy into individual carriers and hope for the best should focus on top operators like Delta and Southwest. United and American both should have ample resources to make it through difficult times ahead, but they do not have the balance sheets to compete with the top names.

For those interested in aviation but not eager to tie their dollars to any one carrier, an aircraft leasing firm like AerCap Holdings that does business with a wide range of international carriers might be a better choice.

Anyone buying in today or holding through the crisis should keep their seatbelts fastened and brace for turbulence. Given the events of this week, it appears calmer skies are still a ways off.

10 stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Southwest Airlines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Lou Whiteman owns AerCap Holdings, Delta Air Lines, and Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool recommends AerCap Holdings, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Spirit Airlines#American Airlines Group#United Airlines Holdings#Ual#Delta Air Lines#Dal#Southwest Airlines#Luv#Jetblue Airways#Jblu#Getty Images
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines made a huge change, separating the haves from the have nots

Southwest Airlines has always been out on its own. Or, at least, that's the impression it's wanted to project. The others charge for bags? Southwest doesn't. The others have assigned seating? Ah, that takes too long to sort out. So Southwest lets passengers on thirty at a time and allows them to pick the best available seat for them.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
simpleflying.com

How Might The Boeing 797 Stack Up Against The Airbus A321XLR?

Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why Delta Wants You To Check Your Carry On Luggage

Delta Air Lines is testing a new program to provide some of its customers the opportunity to put their carry-on baggage in the hold for free. The Atlanta-based carrier recently launched the pilot in a bid to evaluate how fewer bags in the cabin can affect the customer journey. Testing...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Snapshot: What Has Delta Used To Replace Its Boeing 777s?

Delta Air Lines flew a fleet of 18 Boeing 777s two years ago. However, with the onset of the global health crisis, the shutdown of international travel, and a desire to accelerate fleet transformation, Delta Air Lines decided to send those birds into the sunset. As international travel has come back, Delta has been busy bringing back routes and replacing those aircraft using a mix of widebodies. Here is what the airline is using.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
81K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy