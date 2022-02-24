ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valhalla, NY

Gov. Hochul comes to Hudson Valley, promises extra state resources ahead of winter storm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U34CG_0eO3MgFX00

Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by the state Department of Transportation facility in Valhalla Thursday and said the state isn’t taking any chances with the incoming winter storm.

Hochul says she's deploying all the necessary resources to the Hudson Valley to combat what's expected to be a very messy wintry mix impacting the Friday morning commute.

The governor says she is sending in an additional 34 snowplow operators and two more supervisors to help with the storm effort in the Hudson Valley.

She also says that 5,500 utility company workers are on standby if needed for power outages.

She's also urging people to avoid unnecessary travel Friday, asking people to work from home if they can.

The governor says pretty much every county in the state is now under a winter storm watch or advisory. She is activating the state's emergency operation centers in Albany, Syracuse and New York City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
City
Albany, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
Valhalla, NY
Government
City
Valhalla, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Winter Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

Gov. Murphy: NJ sees record number enroll in Obamacare plans

New Jersey enrolled a record high number of people in the state’s individual health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. Gov. Phil Murphy says 324,000 people enrolled in 2021. The increase stemmed from open enrollment, which ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. It was a 20% jump over the previous year.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy