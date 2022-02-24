Gov. Hochul comes to Hudson Valley, promises extra state resources ahead of winter storm

Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by the state Department of Transportation facility in Valhalla Thursday and said the state isn’t taking any chances with the incoming winter storm.

Hochul says she's deploying all the necessary resources to the Hudson Valley to combat what's expected to be a very messy wintry mix impacting the Friday morning commute.

The governor says she is sending in an additional 34 snowplow operators and two more supervisors to help with the storm effort in the Hudson Valley.

She also says that 5,500 utility company workers are on standby if needed for power outages.

She's also urging people to avoid unnecessary travel Friday, asking people to work from home if they can.

The governor says pretty much every county in the state is now under a winter storm watch or advisory. She is activating the state's emergency operation centers in Albany, Syracuse and New York City.