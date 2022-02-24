Florida Man Thought Girlfriend Was 'Being Rough Like Fifty Shades of Grey'

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman was arrested after her boyfriend thought she was "being rough like Fifty Shades of Grey " when she allegedly started attacking him.

According to The Smoking Gun , 21-year-old Nicole Onque and the 40-year-old victim returned to their Largo, Florida, apartment early Monday morning (February 21) from a festival. The couple got into an argument over Onque's lost phone, but it was later found, an arrest report says.

Cops say the victim sat at a desk in an attempt to ignore Onque, and that's when she started slapping the victim on the arms and back. The man told the officer he thought "the defendant was being rough like Fifty Shades of Grey ," a book series and movie franchise about a sadomasochistic relationship.

Things started escalating as Onque allegedly kept scratching and striking the victim, despite demanding her to stop, police say. The man claims he suffered "a sizable bump on his head" and "large scratches along his back from the assault, and was even "seeing stars," according to the report. Reporters say he eventually ran out of the home.

Onque was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery . She was released Tuesday afternoon (February 22) on her own recognizance. The Smoking Gun noted she was wearing festival facepaint in her mugshot.