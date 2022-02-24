ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Florida Man Thought Girlfriend Was 'Being Rough Like Fifty Shades of Grey'

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491O8s_0eO3MdbM00
Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman was arrested after her boyfriend thought she was "being rough like Fifty Shades of Grey " when she allegedly started attacking him.

According to The Smoking Gun , 21-year-old Nicole Onque and the 40-year-old victim returned to their Largo, Florida, apartment early Monday morning (February 21) from a festival. The couple got into an argument over Onque's lost phone, but it was later found, an arrest report says.

Cops say the victim sat at a desk in an attempt to ignore Onque, and that's when she started slapping the victim on the arms and back. The man told the officer he thought "the defendant was being rough like Fifty Shades of Grey ," a book series and movie franchise about a sadomasochistic relationship.

Things started escalating as Onque allegedly kept scratching and striking the victim, despite demanding her to stop, police say. The man claims he suffered "a sizable bump on his head" and "large scratches along his back from the assault, and was even "seeing stars," according to the report. Reporters say he eventually ran out of the home.

Onque was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery . She was released Tuesday afternoon (February 22) on her own recognizance. The Smoking Gun noted she was wearing festival facepaint in her mugshot.

Comments / 87

Mel_t
4d ago

She was probably on something and sadly these two will likely make up before she even goes in front of a judge smh Happens all the time... men are usually the ones with the bad rap when it comes to DV but there's lots of women that can't keep their hands to themselves also. If you get to a point in any relationship that you're physically fighting it's time for a reality check about whether or not going to jail and getting assaulted on a regular basis is worth it.

Reply(2)
23
Joey Leach
4d ago

released on her own recognizance?! there's that female court privilege again. guys ALWAYS get no bond or high bond on domestic battery but the women just get to go home! ahhh, equality!

Reply(1)
11
I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

She doesn't look 21 or like a woman. I thought the man had been arrested. She looks ridiculous with those facial tattoos

Reply(4)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

ER doctor repeatedly slapped patient, accused her of 'faking,' Florida police say

A Leesburg doctor was arrested, accused of repeatedly striking a patient in the emergency room. Officers were called to UF Health Leesburg Hospital on Thursday around 8 a.m. According to an affidavit, Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko first took the unresponsive victim's hand, held it above her face, and dropped it, allowing it to strike the victim.
LEESBURG, FL
Idaho8.com

A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in

A Florida man and his grandson couldn’t believe their eyes when they reeled in more than just some scrap metal and bottle caps during a magnet fishing weekend trip. Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, were out on a magnet fishing trip on January 30 in Homestead, a suburb of Miami, Florida, when within five minutes of their arrival, Cadwalader reeled in two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups wrapped in shrink wrap, Smith told CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
E! News

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals He Was Partially Eaten By Animals After Death

Watch: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt. New details surrounding Brian Laundrie's death have been uncovered. Human remains belonging to the 23-year-old fiancé of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito were found at a Florida reserve in October following a month-long police manhunt. Though his death was later revealed to be a suicide, with his family's attorney telling E! News that Laundrie died of a "gunshot wound to the head," the full autopsy results had not been released until Monday, Feb. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinellas County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Miss Alabama dies days after fall in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WPBF News 25

Attorney heard voices telling her to kill Fresh Market Diners before driving into Stuart pedestrians, police say

STUART, Fla. — Beatrice Bijoux, 31, made her first appearance before a judge Wednesday, facing four counts of attempted murder after Stuart police say sheintentionally drove her car into a group of people outside the Fresh Market Tuesday, sending one to the hospital, and then trying to run down a witness who attempted to stop her from driving away.
STUART, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
3K+
Followers
779
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy