Kentucky lawmakers fight for bonus pay for essential workers

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus wants to use $400 million in federal funding to add COVID-19 related bonus pay in the upcoming two year state budget.

The funding would go to several organizations, including a number of Teamster unions, the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky Proefessional Firefighters Association. A resolution was filed in the General Assembly on Thursday.

Budget negotiations will take place in March and if the resolution is approved, it will go into effect on July 1.

