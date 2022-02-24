ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky lawmakers fight for bonus pay for essential workers

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus wants to use $400 million in federal funding to add COVID-19 related bonus pay in the upcoming two year state budget.

The funding would go to several organizations, including a number of Teamster unions, the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky Proefessional Firefighters Association. A resolution was filed in the General Assembly on Thursday.

Budget negotiations will take place in March and if the resolution is approved, it will go into effect on July 1.

WEHT/WTVW

KDE wants public comment on COVID waiver

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is wanting the public’s input on possible changes that could happen due to COVID. KDE is seeking public comment on the state’s waiver request for temporary changes to accountability, school identification and reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) for the 2022-2023 school […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

Outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State lawmakers respond to Supreme Court nomination

(WEHT) – Lawmakers across the Tri-State are making statements after President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Here’s what’s being said in each state: Indiana Senator Mike Braun released the following statement on President Biden’s nomination: As I have said, I will consider President Biden’s nominee to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
