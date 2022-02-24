Chemung County man wins lifetime hunting license in vaccine sweepstakes

( WETM ) – A Chemung County man is the winner of a lifetime hunting license and bowhunting gear package in the State’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes, Governor Hochul announced Thursday.

Hochul announced on February 24 that Robert T. of Chemung County won the “Bowhunter Prize Package”. This award includes a lifetime hunting and bowhunting license, a high-quality crossbow or compound bow package with 6 bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness, and 10×42 binoculars.

Robert T. was one of four people across New York State to win packages from the DEC as part of the sweepstakes. The program is part of the “Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure” sweepstakes announced in December 2021 to help increase vaccination rates in New Yorkers. Hochul said 436 people entered the drawing after getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in December.

All those who entered will also get a tree seedling from the DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga and their choice of a $25 gift card for a free night at a DEC campground or a $25 gift card to a sporting goods retailer. They will also receive a year-long subscription to the DEC’s “Conservationist” magazine.

