Loose Dogs Bother Neighbors

A Robinson Avenue resident contacted officers at 3 pm to report several small dogs running loose in the neighborhood. She said the animals were bothering neighbors.

An officer attempted to contact the owner, but no one came to the door. Police suggested the woman report the issue to PMHA.

Grant Street House is a Health Hazard

A neighbor contacted officers to report the front door and windows were open at an empty home on Grant Street.

Police checked the property and found no one inside or around the area. However, officers noted the property was unsafe and a health hazard, so they relayed that information to the Health Department.

Worried Mom

A worried mother asked officers to check on her son, whom she said was living on the porch of a Grant Street home.

The man told police he was fine and refused medical treatment. He said the porch was the only place he had to get warm.

Grand Theft Auto

Just before Midnight, a woman called to report her Jeep missing from her home. She asked officers to check to see if it had been towed, but there was no report indicating a repo or traffic violation.

She last saw the vehicle parked in her driveway around 11 am. She reported there were marks in the grass and drag marks that made her believe the vehicle could have been towed as part of a repo.

No local tow companies reported doing any repos that day.

Teen Girl Attacks Dog With Brick

A teenage girl was caught on tape throwing bricks at a dog.

A Gallia Street man contacted police just before 1 am to report that neighbor kids threw bricks at his dog which was chained up in his yard. The dog sustained a cut on its nose from the incident.

He spotted the culprits on his home video and asked officers to speak to their parents. Police viewed the video and spoke to the father of a teenager matching the description of the girl spotted lobbing a brick in the video.

Officers advised him to keep his kids and dogs off the other people’s property.