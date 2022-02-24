The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Sights and sounds from Ukraine

Presented by Facebook

BREAKING

President Biden is about to speak:

President Biden is set to deliver remarks around 1:30 p.m. EST on the situation in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade the country. Watch live: https://bit.ly/3LYfOiP

The big question: How will Biden punish Russia? In a statement last night, Biden vowed to impose “severe” sanctions on Russia. But what exactly that means, we don’t know yet.

Biden’s initial statement as the attack began last night: “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable." More on Biden’s reaction, via NBC News: https://nbcnews.to/3BM2XM9

What has the president been up to this morning?: President Biden convened the National Security Council this morning. He then held met virtually with Group of Seven (G-7) leaders.

VLADIMIR PUTIN ISSUED A THREAT TO OTHER COUNTRIES:

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the world that any countries who intervene will face “consequences you have never seen.” More from The Associated Press: https://bit.ly/3Ih0Pyr

DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS ARE CONDEMNING RUSSIA:

Read a few statements, via The Washington Post’s Amy Cheng and María Luisa Paúl: https://wapo.st/3t81lbA

It's a tense Thursday in Washington, D.C.

THE LATEST IN UKRAINE

It is a sad, scary day for the world:

Russian troops invaded Ukraine this morning, sending shockwaves through the world.

Live blog of updates as the situation unfolds: https://bit.ly/3hdtc4H

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

A CNN reporter heard an explosion on air: CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted video of colleague Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine: "I just heard a big bang right here behind me." Video: https://bit.ly/3IinVEZ

^ Matthew Chance then put his flak jacket and helmet while on air: Watch: https://bit.ly/3t94GY9

‘Russian helicopters attack an airport near Kyiv’: “Footage verified by [The New York Times] shows the most intense fighting seen so far near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.” Watch the footage: https://nyti.ms/3pcfV0F

You can hear this large explosion on CNN: Via CNN’s Natasha Bertrand: https://bit.ly/3JWYp8J

Photo of an explosion outside Kyiv: CNN’s Jim Sciutto tweeted a photo of an explosion outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: https://bit.ly/3pf0ODM

Here’s a photo of smoke over the capital: From freelance correspondent Olga Tokariuk: https://bit.ly/3LWeIUU

CNN’s Clarissa Ward is in a subway turned into a bomb shelter: CNN’s Nora Neus tweeted: “Stunning reporting from [CNN’s Clarissa Ward] sheltering in a subway station in Kharkiv where hundreds of people, children and dogs are hiding from airstrikes, in scenes reminiscent of the Blitz” Watch her reporting from the subway station: https://bit.ly/3HbDpZP

A massive traffic jam in Kyiv as residents flee: https://bit.ly/3Hmxy3T

Images of Ukrainians fleeing Kyiv: From The Associated Press: https://bit.ly/3M9Mmqz

It was a late night at the White House: Here’s a photo of the White House around 11 p.m. EST last night: https://bit.ly/3vfOiHQ

REACTIONS:

This was unbelievably tense: During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting this morning, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.N. told the Russian ambassador, “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.” Video from The Wall Street Journal: https://on.wsj.com/3LXkxS5

Keep in mind about the region: “I'm not sure outsiders understand the extent to which this is also a civil war. Some 20% of Russians have relatives in Ukraine; I imagine the reverse is also true. So many people are of mixed Russian-Ukrainian heritage, have mixed families. It adds yet another layer of tragedy.” (Via Puck News’s Julia Ioffe) https://bit.ly/3BMIzdE

Remember how Russia described American warnings about this outcome?: The New York Times’s Peter Baker posted a reminder of “what Russian officials said in recent weeks about American warnings that Moscow was poised to invade Ukraine: ‘Hysteria.’ ‘False information.’ ‘Total disinformation.’ ” https://bit.ly/3HbIDEV

From The Auschwitz Memorial: “At this moment, the free and democratic world must show if it has learned its lesson from the passivity of the 1930s.” Read the full statement: https://bit.ly/3veBh1l

Former President Trump blamed his election loss: In a phone interview with Fox News late last night, Trump blamed Russia’s Ukrainian invasion on his baseless claim of “a rigged election.” Watch: https://bit.ly/3LRzZiF Context to Trump’s comment, via Business Insider: https://bit.ly/355z5OW

NEWS THIS MORNING

Oil prices jumped and the stock market dropped for obvious reasons:

The U.S. stock market opened this morning with steep losses and oil prices jumped since the news of Russia’s invasion. Context from The Hill’s Sylvan Lane: https://bit.ly/3vmkglA

RUSSIA’S STOCK MARKET PLUNGED, AS WELL:

Bloomberg Opinion’s Tim O’Brien tweeted, “Russia’s stock market has lost nearly 40% of its value today — and at one point was down nearly 45%. It’s one of the biggest single-day meltdowns in modern market history.” https://bit.ly/3t5ha2P

US troops are helping with the evacuation process:

Via The New York Times’s Eric Schmitt and Monika Pronczuk, “U.S. Army troops are preparing to move closer to Poland’s border with Ukraine to help process people fleeing the country after Russia launched an all-out assault, an Army spokesman said on Thursday, as Poland said it was ready to provide shelter to anyone fleeing the conflict.” https://nyti.ms/3sj7PFz

SIGN UP NOW:

NOTABLE TWEETS:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris met with the national security council.

9 a.m. EST: President Biden participated in a Group of Seven Leaders’ meeting to discuss Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also attended.

11:15 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

2:05 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Joseph Donnelly as U.S ambassador to the Holy See.

2:25 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Scott A. Nathan as chief executive officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: Day 1 of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sh6GhA Five things to watch: https://bit.ly/35k8sWe

1:30 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hdNnzn

