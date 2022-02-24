The Westbury Mayfair Reopens As St. Regis

After a long hiatus following the 2020 release of season one, "Love Is Blind" season two is finally here. And, once again, its cast of romantic hopefuls are sequestered in their cozy, solo pods, ready to spill their guts to a mysterious voice behind a wall in the name of love — still a little weird, sure, but at least a stay at a fancy Mexico resort was waiting for the couples at the end of it, right? For "Love Is Blind" season two, the coupled-up cast members stayed at the TRS Coral Hotel in Cancún, part of the vast Palladium Hotel Group, with luxury properties in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Spain, and Italy. One look at the sprawling TRS Coral property — which you can book a stay at yourself — and it seems like the perfect place to fall in love . . . or to soothe the pain if things don't work out.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO