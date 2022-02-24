ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fog of war is real’: Beware of misinformation in Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire, Leland Vittert
 1 day ago

( NewsNation Now ) — It will be difficult to monitor the fluid and ever-changing situation in Ukraine as the Russian attack on the country rages on, NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said on “ Morning in America.”

Russia launched the wide-ranging attack Wednesday evening, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. At least 40 people were confirmed dead with dozens injured.

“This is the time you’ve got to be really careful because the fog of war is quite real. And anything’s true, but nothing’s real if that makes any sense,” Vittert said in part. “Formally, the real invasion is underway. The fog of war is real here. And I think what we’re going to see over the next 12 to 24 hours is the Ukrainians really realize the overwhelming nature of the Russian military power.”

Will the Ukraine conflict go nuclear? Experts answer

In unleashing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukrainian authorities described ground invasions in multiple regions, and border guards released security camera footage Thursday showing a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine’s government-held territory from Russian-annexed Crimea.

The Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine’s entire air defenses in a matter of hours, and European authorities declared the country’s airspace an active conflict zone. Russia’s claims could not immediately be verified, nor could Ukrainian ones that they had shot down several Russian aircraft.  Vittert warned of the potential for misinformation and the chance of quick escalation as the world’s eyes turn to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Watch NewsNation’s live on-air coverage

“You’ve got the second largest, most dangerous army in the world, the Russian army, the largest land army in the world involved in this such a massive operation. They’re bombing and taking on Ukrainian targets very close to the Polish border. That’s exactly where US and NATO troops are,” Vittert said. “So the chance of miscalculation here in an escalation is really high. It’s very easy to start a war.”

Putin has painted today’s Ukraine as a modern construct used by the West to contain Russia despite the neighbor’s inextricable links. Putin has used this reasoning as a rationale for the attacks on Ukraine.

The relationship between Ukraine and Russia has evolved in the more than 20 years since Ukraine has become its own nation. Of those born after independence was declared in 1991, 87% identify as Ukrainian while 21% of those born before 1991 call themselves “Soviet people.” But this does vary by region — 80% of Western Ukrainians want to be economically tied to the EU versus just 26% in eastern Ukraine.

    In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
    People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine’s border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    People walk past the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko )
    A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
    Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
    Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
    In this handout photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    A dog stands as an Ukrainian solder walk at an air defence base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Putin previously annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Vittert said that the attacks happening in Ukraine weren’t a repeat of 2014.

“History doesn’t necessarily repeat itself but it does rhyme. The justification is a little different in the sense that Russia is saying that the people in the red area are ethnically Russian, and have asked for the protection of the Russian military from Ukrainian aggression,” Vittert said on “ Morning in America.” “So in a sense, yes, what we would think based on the way the Russian military is acting, and we see that there are more reported Russian attacks on this map, that the Russians are doing a lot more than if they just wanted to occupy the red area. There’s definitely a desire to punish the Ukrainian military.”

Putin continued this narrative Thursday afternoon in an address, blaming Russia’s invasion on an alleged NATO eastern expansion calling them “fundamental threats.”

“It is a fact that over the past 30 years, we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with the leading NATO countries regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe,” Putin said in part. “In response to our proposal, we invariably faced either cynical deception and lies or attempts to pressure and blackmail. While the North Atlantic Alliance continued to expand, despite our protests and concerns. Its military machine is moving and as I said, is approaching our very border.”

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Voices from the ground of the invasion

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, NewsNation will bring Americans the latest developments from abroad and insights into its impact at home throughout our newscasts. We’re dropping the paywall on our live stream so it’s available to everyone. You can watch NewsNation’s programming, including the latest on Ukraine, at the top of the hour from 7-10 a.m. and 5-11 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

