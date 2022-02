You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Fascinated seeing great companies like Sony, Coca-Cola, Apple since childhood, Paras realized that he was born to create a great business while he was in business school learning things about business. Paras is of the opinion he wanted to create a business to genuinely help the world as certain books and authors like Jim Collins and pioneers like Steve Jobs have influenced him through the process. Kryptonite Solutions has created products that are revolutionary, one of which allows patients to watch movies inside MRI while the scan is going on. “This has just been out of the world experience, especially for patients who are claustrophobic. Our company has been one of the few pioneers of the world having this product & we have made it reachable to a sizeable number of hospitals” says Paras.

