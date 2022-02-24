This Button on the Back of Your iPhone Is Probably Something You've Never Thought About!

It’s becoming increasingly more common and convenient to swap a laptop or television set for your iPhone when you want to kick back and stream your favorite TV show or movie. But in doing so you may have noticed the cons of using your phone for streaming: your battery will most likely dwindle down to nothing in a far shorter amount of time than usual. This may lead you to believe you should never stream shows on your iPhone — and, while it’s true that you’ll avoid dealing with battery issues if you avoid streaming, there are steps you can take to have your cake and eat it too when it comes to enjoying media on your phone.

