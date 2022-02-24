This Button on the Back of Your iPhone Is Probably Something You've Never Thought About!

Ok, that sounds dramatic. But if you want the ultimate shortcut to your favorite iphone action (turn on camera, take a screenshot, put on your flashligh) here's what you do:. Then you can choose from a bunch of options what the 'secret button can do'. Once you set it, the...
You’ve probably spent days of your life tapping away at the iPhone keyboard – but do you know all of its secrets?. There are lots of hidden characters that you can unlock on the iPhone keyboard if you know how. There are some obvious ones to start with.
A TikToker has gone viral after revealing a “hidden” iPhone button and feature that many people aren’t aware exists. Tech expert Elly (@ellyawesometech) has amassed a following of over 838,000 people with her informative posts and reviews. In one clip revealing a hidden feature, she wrote, “Back...
When it comes to keeping our pricey iPhone investments in tip-top shape, some of us are more than happy to accept any and every tip we can get. For Tech Expert Zachary Harper at Turbo Speed Networks LLC, that means taking steps weekly and sometimes daily to ensure your device runs as efficiently as possible. Here are four life-changing iPhone tricks Harper says he swears by.
ARE you making some serious iPhone mistakes? There are some clever hacks you need to know. If you've ever struggled to highlight text, or copy and paste it, we've got essential tricks for you. Double-tapping will highlight a single word, and then give you the option to extend the dragger.
Home security cameras aren’t just about watching for bad guys; they’re great for keeping an eye on your home if you’re away, for monitoring the kids’ curfews, watching for package deliveries and even checking if the kid up the street cut the lawn. So what’s the best placement for a home security camera to ensure you can see everything you need to see?
Camera Facing the Street Or Driveway
Many of us are looking for a way to keep tabs on who’s...
Smartphones like the iPhone are home to so much information. Texts, emails, financial, medical. Then on top of that, smartphones can be used to track our movements and what we do online. It's vital to keep them secured. But what do you do if someone has figured out a way...
It’s becoming increasingly more common and convenient to swap a laptop or television set for your iPhone when you want to kick back and stream your favorite TV show or movie. But in doing so you may have noticed the cons of using your phone for streaming: your battery will most likely dwindle down to nothing in a far shorter amount of time than usual. This may lead you to believe you should never stream shows on your iPhone — and, while it’s true that you’ll avoid dealing with battery issues if you avoid streaming, there are steps you can take to have your cake and eat it too when it comes to enjoying media on your phone.
There’s nothing more annoying than answering the phone only to realize it was a spam call. Most of the time, these spam calls are nothing but annoying. Still, it seems like they’re far from being done – so we need to find other ways to block these spam calls before they drive us crazy. The good news is that your iPhone has more than one way for you to block spam calls with just a few taps. Whether it’s changing your own iPhone’s settings or getting an app to do the work for you, continue reading to browse a few ways for you to get rid of those annoying calls for good!
Camera technology has advanced at a breakneck pace, particularly in the last few years, as a bit of an arms race has emerged between the various manufacturers competing for the mirrorless space. It can be easy to get caught up in all that hype, but at the end of the day, it is important to remember that your camera is probably better than you.
The deluge of spam calls that many people receive every single week is absolutely maddening. Even more frustrating is that the folks behind these seemingly endless calls are getting tricker. As a prime example, many spam calls now show up from numbers that look remarkably similar to the recipient’s number. This makes it seem that the incoming call is actually legitimate.
