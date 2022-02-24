First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Flood Watch has been posted for much of the area for tonight through Tuesday morning, as heavy downpours could trigger flooding along creeks, streams, and rivers.
Ponding on roadways will also be possible.
Drizzle and fog are coming Monday evening, and then showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Rain chances continue through much of Tuesday.
Some freezing rain is possible in parts of Lake County, Illinois, and McHenry County. Only minor accumulation of ice is expected. Highs on Tuesday will range from upper 30s to the north to near 60 degrees...
