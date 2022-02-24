First Alert Forecast: Watch for Lingering Flooding Overnight

A mild day with new records in the south for Boston and Worcester, where upper 50s and 60s made their statement. However, our focus now shifts to our First Alert overnight as our wind gusts will crank after 10 p.m., watching the highest wind gusts after midnight and lasting through 8 a.m. tomorrow. A 50-60 mph range will take over most of New England but the potential of the highest wind gusts remains in the south and southeast; stretching from eastern Connecticut into the Cape and the islands. Nantucket is forecasted to reach 70 mph and the Cape to exceed 60 mph.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO