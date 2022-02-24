ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calendar of Events

By Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 1 day ago
Friday, Feb. 25

Bowl for Kids Sake 2022 7 p.m. at the Red Apple Bowling Center, 1414 SE Washington Blvd. Bowl for Kids Sake is an annual fundraising campaign from Big Brothers Big Sisters in support of one-to-one mentoring programs that empower the potential of youth. For more information, call 918-213-4524.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Martha’s Task Mardi Gras 2022 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Father Lynch Hall, 8th Street and Keeler Ave. Cajun dinner, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit Martha’s Task programs. Tickets are $60 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 918-336-8275 or email marthastask@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, March 1

Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction 6-9 p.m., Father Lynch Hall at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church at 8th and Keeler. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17.50 at the door. For tickets call Vicky Henderson at 918-766-3159.

Wednesday, March 2

The Bartlesville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Connection, 601 S. Shawnee. Our guest speaker will be OSDAR speaker, Sarah Pool and her topic will be "Naturalization Process". For more information, call 918-914-9808.

Lenten Musical Moments with Tom Birkett on clarinet, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Thursday-Saturday, March 3-5

Washington County Junior Livestock Show March 3-4 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Premium sale and dinner on March 5 with dinner for buyers beginning at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., awards at 6:30 p.m. and premium sale at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Broadway in Bartlesville! presents: Fiddler on the Roof 7:30-10 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. A new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! Single tickets range from $25 - $69. For more information or to buy tickets, call 918-336-2787 or email eenterkin@bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

Free cat vaccinations offered from 1 to 4 p.m. at Washington County SPCA, 16620 State Hwy. 123. Call 918-336-1577 for more information.

Friday-Saturday, March 4-5

Inter-State Farm and Home Show 1-7 p.m. at Coffeyville Community College. Latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, home decor. For more information, call 918-337-2787.

Saturday, March 5

Shamrock the Ville benefitting Catholic Charities-Mary Martha Outreach in downtown Bartlesville. Festivities include 5K, 1-mile fun run and prizes. Register at shamrocktheville.com.

Free Dog Vaccine and Microchip Clinic 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 501 S Bucy Ave.

Tuesday, March 8

Delta Kappa Gamma's monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library Room. Program presented by Lori Richardson-Morphew, DKG State President.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary annual members' birthday party. A 10 a.m. social time will precede the meeting at the Salvation Army Citadel, 101 N. Bucy.

Wednesday, March 9

Lenten Musical Moments with Lorelei Barton on harp, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Friday, March 11

Free cat vaccinations offered from 1 to 4 p.m. at Washington County SPCA, 16620 State Hwy. 123. Call 918-336-1577 for more information.

Wednesday, March 16

Lenten Musical Moments with Wade Daniels, piano/vocalist, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Friday, March 18

Free cat vaccinations offered from 1 to 4 p.m. at Washington County SPCA, 16620 State Hwy. 123. Call 918-336-1577 for more information.

Sunday, March 20-21

Divine Mercy Lenten Mission 6:30 p.m. at St. John Before the Latin Gate, 715 S Johnston Ave. Featured speaker Father Chris Alar, MIC of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception. For more information, call 918-336-4353.

Wednesday, March 23

Lenten Musical Moments with PearGrace, bluegrass, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Thursday, March 24

Goodnight Bartlesville, author and illustrator meet and greet 4 p.m. at the Price Tower Arts Center, 510 S Dewey Ave. Books will be available for sale at the event, or bring your own and have it signed. For more information, call 918-336-4949.

Friday, March 25

Free cat vaccinations offered from 1 to 4 p.m. at Washington County SPCA, 16620 State Hwy. 123. Call 918-336-1577 for more information.

Wednesday, March 30

Lenten Musical Moments with Ad Libs, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Wednesday, April 6

Lenten Musical Moments with Marjolein Gravely on organ, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Saturday, April 9

Elder Care,Go travel, "A Day at the Museums" 7:30 am – 6:30pm. Visit First Americans Museum in OKC, the OKC National Memorial, and lunch at Famous Blu’s BBQ. $225 per person. Scholarships and discounts available. Sponsored by Elder Care and GoGlobal. Register with Candy at (918) 633-8532 or email Candy@GoGlobal.guru.

Broadway in Bartlesville! presents:Madagascar the Musical 7:30-10 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. This brand new musical will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” Single tickets range from $25 - $69. For more information or to buy tickets, call 918-336-2787.

Tuesday, April 12

Delta Kappa Gamma's monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. at at Tyler Memorial Public Library in Dewey. Program will be Essay winners and a Silent Auction.

OK Cooking School featuring Chef Jamie Dunn at Bartlesville Community Center. Doors open 3 p.m. Showtime: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Lenten Musical Moments with Mark Beckwith and friends, noon-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey. Brown Bag lunches available for $5 each.

Women in Business with speaker Dana Frisbie, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road.

Saturday, May 7

Elder Care 24th anniversary The Good, The Bad, & The BBQ fundraiser 6-10 p.m. at the Hughes Ranch. $100/ person includes catered dinner by Dink’s. Silent and live auctions, music by DJ Brandon, and dancing. Purchase tickets at www.AboutElderCare.org/BBQ or call (918) -336-8500.

Tuesday, May 10

Delta Kappa Gamma's monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Program is Chapter Awards, Milestones, and Officer Installations.

To submit calendar items, email Sriley2@gannett.com.

