Lamar County, AL

Alabama man found guilty of killing ex-wife in 2015, sentenced to death

By Tanner Brooks
 1 day ago

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A West Alabama jury found a man guilty for the death of his ex-wife in 2015 and sentenced him to death Wednesday.

Brandon Sykes, 40, was found guilty on three counts of capital murder in the death of 29-year-old Keisha Sykes. The trial was held in the Lamar County Circuit Court and lasted three weeks. The jury reached a decision Tuesday and found Sykes guilty of murder during the commission of burglary, kidnapping and robbery.

“I appreciate the jury’s careful deliberation,” Attorney Andy Hamlin said in a release. “This was a challenging case in that Ms. Sykes’ body has never been found. But the evidence very clearly shows the defendant committed this murder, and went to great lengths to cover it up.”

Sykes was arrested on grand jury indictments three months after Keisha disappeared from her Vernon home in February of 2015. Her vehicle was found days later, burned and abandoned in the New Hope, Mississippi area. Investigators claim to have found Keisha’s blood in her home and in the bed of the defendant’s truck, in addition to cell phone records and data.

“This verdict and sentence signifies justice for Keisha and her family. My hope is that it helps them find some measure of closure,” Hamlin said. “They have waited a very long time for this.”

The case was investigated by the Vernon Police Department, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

