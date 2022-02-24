ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Fuoco: LCS proves defense indeed wins girls soccer championships

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06edHY_0eO3JL9r00

The best defense is a good offense, right? Perhaps.

However, the attitude that defense wins championships is probably more true. It certainly was the case for the Lakeland Christian girls soccer team.

The Vikings' 2-1 victory over Benjamin on Wednesday in the Class 3A state championship game was vindication — not that he really needed it — of head coach Jason Streets' team-building philosophy.

It starts with defense.

Title game:Lakeland Christian girls edge Benjamin for 2nd straight state soccer title

3A-2 region final:Lakeland Christian reaches final four for 11th straight year

County champs:Girls soccer: Lakeland Christian, Lakeland grab county titles

There's an irony at play here when you consider that Streets was a record-setting goal scorer when he played at LCS in the late-1990s.

However, when he builds his teams at Lakeland Christian, he wants to be solid on defense, especially at center back. It's why future-Gator Mary Peace, who scored 68 goals as a freshman and sophomore, could often be found at center back or defensive midfield in her final two seasons.

Last year's starting center back duo — Ramsey Watkins and Eden Guynn — both started their careers in offensive roles at attacking-mid or forward. However, as graduations and injuries hit, Streets eventually moved one, then the other, to defense.

It's why sophomore KJ Straub often was put at center back to start and/or finish matches against tough opponents, and on Wednesday was thrust into a defensive midfielder role to shut down Benjamin's Lily White.

When freshman Halle Johnson was injured late in the playoffs, Destinee Carroll, normally an offensive player, was asked to play the position and thrived in the new role. The chemistry she and Gretchen Caswell had at center back looked as if they've been playing next to each other for years.

The Vikings sacrificed offense with Carroll on defense as they do when Straub is in a defensive role.

Did I mention, defense wins championships?

The Vikings (22-2-3) were a defensive juggernaut this season with 19 shutouts and allowing just 11 goals all season. They went into the championship match having shut out their last six opponents, and that defensive prowess was on display against Benjamin.

Straub, of course, was brilliant in shutting down Benjamin's White. So aside from that effort, the story of the defense needs to start with outside defender Karis Gibson.

A senior, Gibson, too, played on offense early in her LCS career, scoring eight goals as a freshman.

Gibson then turned into a steady outside defender and was a tremendous force against Benjamin. She consistently won 50-50 balls and broke up many attacks, just taking the ball off her opponent's foot and going the other way. Time after time, she came away with the ball after winning one-on-one battles.

For a player competing in her last high school soccer match, she was at the top of her game and could not have played any better.

"Karis killed it," Streets said. "I thought Emily (Smith) did a good job. How about Destinee for never having been in a state final, getting thrown into center back. The back four were absolutely tremendous."

Indeed.

Any time the ball got in the middle, Carroll or Caswell would clear. One potential Benjamin opportunity at the top of the box, where there could have been a clear shot at Breanne Newberg in goal, quickly turned into an offensive chance for the Vikings. Carroll got to the ball first and cleared deep down the field allowing Carly Sabat to make a run.

And part of a great defense is controlling the midfield to prevent attacks, and again, the Vikings rose to the occasion.

"I thought KJ and Ori (Gotauco) were really spectacular in the middle," Streets said. "They were the only two players I didn't sub on offense. They ran the whole time."

It was the defensive play of his team, both at midfield and in the back, that gave Streets confidence in the first half that the Vikings could win.

"I was concerned that they would be creating a lot of chances, but by the water (break), I was like, we can do this," he said. "We really are not giving them anything. We were doing so well."

The defensive play was so strong that the two goals LCS scored in the first eight minutes of the second half might as well have been 10.

Although Benjamin made it interesting by scoring a goal, the feeling that there was no way the Buccaneers could score two goals was inescapable.

So now LCS has won two consecutive state titles and guess what? The Vikings go into next season losing just three seniors. All three contributed to the win against Benjamin.

Newberg is one of the best keepers in the state, and Gibson's play has been documented. The third senior, Katie Williams, played a major role in the second goal. She won the ball deep with her tenacious play, passed it back and LCS eventually scored.

Everyone else is back. Carroll could stay on defense with Johnson's return with one of them or even Caswell taking over for Gibson. They all have the talent to do what Gibson excelled at in starting offensive charges up the right side from defense.

Or perhaps, Streets moves someone else to defense. Remember, if you play for Streets and he moves you to defense, especially center back, it's the ultimate sign of respect.

So the defense will remain strong and the offensive will be stronger with the return of Maddie Lopez, which has to be deflating to LCS's opponents.

But that's next year. For now, the Vikings can savor what they've accomplished this season.

"Last year was awesome because it was (we) finally got one, the monkey off the back," Streets said. "This one, I wanted it so much for these girls for what they've been through. They've been through so much this season. To come together and do it again, it shows how amazing this group of girls is."

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine capital

KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Lcs#Buccaneers#Best Defense#Fuoco#Christian
CNN

Ukraine and Russia’s militaries are David and Goliath. Here’s how they compare

CNN — Heavily armed Russian troops are pushing rapidly towards Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, and US officials are warning the city could fall within days. The military capabilities of these two nations are so imbalanced that Ukraine’s defiant president, Volodymyr Zelensky, implored his Western allies overnight to do more than impose sanctions to get Russian troops off Ukrainian soil.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Ledger

The Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy