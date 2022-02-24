Fuoco: LCS proves defense indeed wins girls soccer championships

The best defense is a good offense, right? Perhaps.

However, the attitude that defense wins championships is probably more true. It certainly was the case for the Lakeland Christian girls soccer team.

The Vikings' 2-1 victory over Benjamin on Wednesday in the Class 3A state championship game was vindication — not that he really needed it — of head coach Jason Streets' team-building philosophy.

It starts with defense.

There's an irony at play here when you consider that Streets was a record-setting goal scorer when he played at LCS in the late-1990s.

However, when he builds his teams at Lakeland Christian, he wants to be solid on defense, especially at center back. It's why future-Gator Mary Peace, who scored 68 goals as a freshman and sophomore, could often be found at center back or defensive midfield in her final two seasons.

Last year's starting center back duo — Ramsey Watkins and Eden Guynn — both started their careers in offensive roles at attacking-mid or forward. However, as graduations and injuries hit, Streets eventually moved one, then the other, to defense.

It's why sophomore KJ Straub often was put at center back to start and/or finish matches against tough opponents, and on Wednesday was thrust into a defensive midfielder role to shut down Benjamin's Lily White.

When freshman Halle Johnson was injured late in the playoffs, Destinee Carroll, normally an offensive player, was asked to play the position and thrived in the new role. The chemistry she and Gretchen Caswell had at center back looked as if they've been playing next to each other for years.

The Vikings sacrificed offense with Carroll on defense as they do when Straub is in a defensive role.

Did I mention, defense wins championships?

The Vikings (22-2-3) were a defensive juggernaut this season with 19 shutouts and allowing just 11 goals all season. They went into the championship match having shut out their last six opponents, and that defensive prowess was on display against Benjamin.

Straub, of course, was brilliant in shutting down Benjamin's White. So aside from that effort, the story of the defense needs to start with outside defender Karis Gibson.

A senior, Gibson, too, played on offense early in her LCS career, scoring eight goals as a freshman.

Gibson then turned into a steady outside defender and was a tremendous force against Benjamin. She consistently won 50-50 balls and broke up many attacks, just taking the ball off her opponent's foot and going the other way. Time after time, she came away with the ball after winning one-on-one battles.

For a player competing in her last high school soccer match, she was at the top of her game and could not have played any better.

"Karis killed it," Streets said. "I thought Emily (Smith) did a good job. How about Destinee for never having been in a state final, getting thrown into center back. The back four were absolutely tremendous."

Indeed.

Any time the ball got in the middle, Carroll or Caswell would clear. One potential Benjamin opportunity at the top of the box, where there could have been a clear shot at Breanne Newberg in goal, quickly turned into an offensive chance for the Vikings. Carroll got to the ball first and cleared deep down the field allowing Carly Sabat to make a run.

And part of a great defense is controlling the midfield to prevent attacks, and again, the Vikings rose to the occasion.

"I thought KJ and Ori (Gotauco) were really spectacular in the middle," Streets said. "They were the only two players I didn't sub on offense. They ran the whole time."

It was the defensive play of his team, both at midfield and in the back, that gave Streets confidence in the first half that the Vikings could win.

"I was concerned that they would be creating a lot of chances, but by the water (break), I was like, we can do this," he said. "We really are not giving them anything. We were doing so well."

The defensive play was so strong that the two goals LCS scored in the first eight minutes of the second half might as well have been 10.

Although Benjamin made it interesting by scoring a goal, the feeling that there was no way the Buccaneers could score two goals was inescapable.

So now LCS has won two consecutive state titles and guess what? The Vikings go into next season losing just three seniors. All three contributed to the win against Benjamin.

Newberg is one of the best keepers in the state, and Gibson's play has been documented. The third senior, Katie Williams, played a major role in the second goal. She won the ball deep with her tenacious play, passed it back and LCS eventually scored.

Everyone else is back. Carroll could stay on defense with Johnson's return with one of them or even Caswell taking over for Gibson. They all have the talent to do what Gibson excelled at in starting offensive charges up the right side from defense.

Or perhaps, Streets moves someone else to defense. Remember, if you play for Streets and he moves you to defense, especially center back, it's the ultimate sign of respect.

So the defense will remain strong and the offensive will be stronger with the return of Maddie Lopez, which has to be deflating to LCS's opponents.

But that's next year. For now, the Vikings can savor what they've accomplished this season.

"Last year was awesome because it was (we) finally got one, the monkey off the back," Streets said. "This one, I wanted it so much for these girls for what they've been through. They've been through so much this season. To come together and do it again, it shows how amazing this group of girls is."

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.