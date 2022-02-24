ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

18-year-old Menasha man dies after being hit by car on State 441

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
 1 day ago
APPLETON - An 18-year-old Menasha man died Thursday after he was hit by a car while walking along State 441.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. along southbound State 441 near South Oneida Street, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found that a 22-year-old man from Little Chute was driving a car southbound when he struck the man, who was walking northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to Ascension Northeast Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, where he later died. The driver wasn't injured.

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

