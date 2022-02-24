ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board Call on residents to shape future of tourism in Tetons

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmjpn_0eO3IC6h00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board (JHTTB) is calling on community members living or working in Teton County, Wyoming, to share their opinions and help shape the future of tourism for the region via a resident tourism sentiment survey launching Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The survey, which can be accessed at visitjacksonhole.com/locals , is the first of several opportunities enabling the greater Jackson community to play an active role in developing a Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP).

Recognizing that great destinations are great places to live, work, and visit, sustainable destination management balances the needs and expectations of visitors with the priorties of local residents, businesses, and the environment. This includes the planning, development, marketing, and monitoring of how destinations are managed physically, operationally, and financially.

A central focus of the SDMP is to foster greater collaboration with, and alignment between, local governments, tourism industry stakeholders, enterprise leaders, nonprofit and social services managers, public land managers, residents, the diverse workforce, and neighboring communities. The survey responses will help inform how the JHTTB incorporates shared community values and priorities as they relate to tourism and destination management.

“We are calling on the community to get involved and help us shape the future of tourism for Teton County by providing input that will help us understand how tourism is impacting them in both good and bad ways. A sustainable tourism plan has the ability to protect the natural environment and preserve the local culture that visitors travel here for and residents stay here for,” said Crista Valentino, JHTTB board member and chair of the SDMP committee. “Your survey responses will help us make better decisions about how to shape the future of tourism and ensure it is valuable, not harmful, for our community. The more feedback we get from you, the more the final plan will reflect what you care about most.”

The SDMP builds upon the efforts of valued and well-established community partners and their pioneering work on sustainability initiatives. A steering committee of engaged community stakeholders is providing oversight for the planning process, which focuses on elevating existing sustainability initiatives that sets Jackson Hole apart as a global leader. Leading the entire project and supporting JHTTB’s initiatives, George Washington University International Institute of Tourism Studies and Confluence Sustainability work as consultants assessing destination needs of Jackson Hole and Teton County before designing a new strategy that reflects shared community visions.

The process to create a new roadmap for tourism will further establish community understanding of sustainability and its value, as well as ensuring community support and developing a sense of shared responsibility for managing Jackson Hole from a tourism perspective. Throughout the planning and implementation process, residents are invited to participate in shaping collective visions for the future of tourism in Jackson Hole. Several community informational and engagement events are being scheduled for March 2022 and will be announced soon.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and can be accessed at visitjacksonhole.com/locals along with background information on the SDMP, project updates, and announcements on community events throughout the forthcoming year.

The post Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board Call on residents to shape future of tourism in Tetons appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Teton County, WY
Lifestyle
Jackson, WY
Government
KIFI Local News 8

Simplot donates to community programs in southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s J.R. Simplot Co. employees presented a ceremonial check in the amount of $122,242 Thursday that will provide critical support for community members in need. The post Simplot donates to community programs in southeastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Tetons#Jackson Hole Travel And#Jhttb#Sdmp
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Zoo seeks new adult volunteers

The Idaho Falls Zoo needs adult volunteers to perform on-grounds conservation presentations, support education programs, special events, help with zoo grounds and exhibit maintenance and gardening. The post Idaho Falls Zoo seeks new adult volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho education project grant deadline March 1

The Idaho Community Foundation is seeking grant applications to the Idaho Future Fund for projects that will support gaps in K-12 educational programs that affect the quality of education in Idaho. The post East Idaho education project grant deadline March 1 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Bonneville County Library Board discusses renewing the contract with the city

No progress was made on whether the Idaho Falls Public Library will charge residents in Bonneville county more to use the services the library provides. Currently Residents of Bonneville county pay a household fee of $60 which is paid through the county tax. The recent proposal will raise the household tax up by 40$ totaling $100. The post Bonneville County Library Board discusses renewing the contract with the city appeared first on Local News 8.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Rental fee regulations bill

After passing a bill earlier this month to ban cities or counties from capping rental fees, the Idaho House will now take up a bill that would impose statewide rental fee regulations, with a focus on three things. The post Rental fee regulations bill appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Gordon recognizes nationwide RISE award winner

Governor Mark Gordon recognized the selection of Newcastle Middle School Paraprofessional Keeley Anderson as the 2022 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) national awardee during a ceremony in Newcastle today.  The post Gov. Gordon recognizes nationwide RISE award winner appeared first on Local News 8.
NEWCASTLE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy