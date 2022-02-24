ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lee unveils new TN school funding proposal

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNfch_0eO3HTu100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and state educational officials unveiled details Thursday on a proposed new funding formula that would direct more investment into students in Tennessee schools.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (SB2396/HB2143) would transition Tennessee’s K-12 public schools to a student-based funding approach, replacing the complicated Basic Education Program currently in place.

The state Senate and House still must approve the bill.

If approved, starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA would invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, a release from the governor’s office stated.

This is the state’s breakdown of the increased investments:

  • $6.6 billion for base funding for every public school student.
  • $1.8 billion in additional funding to be allocated based on weights to address specific student needs.
  • $376 million in direct funding for students to receive additional funding allocations to support specific programs, like tutoring.
  • $100 million in outcomes funding to be awarded based on achievement to empower schools to help all students reach their full potential.

According to reporting in The Tennessean , Memphis-Shelby County Schools would see a 12% boost from the funding formula. Other large metro districts like Nashville and Knoxville also would see increases.

“Updating our public education funding model is an investment in our state’s students and our state’s future,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Memphis schools chief announces teacher bonuses, hints at year-round schedule

Barbara Hyde, chair and CEO of the Hyde Family Foundation in Memphis, praised the governor’s proposal.

“We believe shifting to a more transparent and student-based funding model will not only offer more Memphis students a high-quality education, but it should also bring additional resources, especially in addressing the needs of economically disadvantaged and historically underserved students all across the state,” Hyde said in a statement. “A modernized funding formula will play a key role in closing achievement gaps and preparing all students for a lifetime of success.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

DeSoto County receiving $130M for wastewater treatment

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Millions in federal funding is on the way to make upgrades and improvements to the wastewater infrastructure system in DeSoto County. This week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District signed an amended agreement with the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority increasing the federal participation funding limit for the county’s wastewater […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tennessee sued over state House, Senate redistricting maps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit backed by the Tennessee Democratic Party seeks to block new Republican-drawn redistricting maps for the state House and Senate. The challenge filed in Davidson County Chancery Court by three voters Wednesday argues they violated the state Constitution by dividing more counties than necessary in the House and incorrectly numbering […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Bill to ban police residency rule passes TN House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would ban residency requirements for police, fire and EMS workers was approved Thursday in the state House of Representatives. The measure, introduced by Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), would help Memphis agencies that are struggling to fill their ranks. “With this law, Memphis could quickly hire a multitude of new […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

Memphis activist jailed for illegal voting gets new trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Pam Moses was back in court Friday and got the news that she’s been wanting to hear. The Memphis activist jailed for illegal voting will get a new trial. The news was met with a shout of victory from Moses, thanking God that she will get a new trial in Shelby County Court after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County COVID cases continue to drastically drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department director says cases numbers are beginning to look drastically better as Memphis and Shelby County approach the two year anniversary of when the first reported COVID case was reported on March 8, 2020. “You all have done a wonderful job. We’re closing in on two years of a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

NAACP to give $100 gift cards to those affected by rodent infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be giving out gift cards to the families that were affected by a rodent infestation in West Memphis. More than 1,000 dead rodents and birds were recently discovered at the Family Dollar Distribution Center in West Memphis. As […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 28-year-old Memphis man was arrested Thursday following his indictment for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, is charged in an indictment with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a resisted building […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Public School#Basic Education Program#Senate#House#Tisa#Ec
WREG

Self-driving buses may be coming to city streets; MATA partner Moment AI has Memphis roots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Self-driving buses could be coming to Memphis streets, changing the future of public transportation in the city. Memphis Area Transit Authority has entered into a partnership with a Virginia-based company called Moment AI, which would bring self-driving buses to the Bluff City. With the MATA dealing with staff shortages, it is expected to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Families line up for Family Dollar gift cards after rat problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP stepped up Friday to help families impacted by the Family Dollar rodent infestation, after an FDA report shows thousands of rats were removed from the West Memphis warehouse. The NAACP’s Memphis Branch decided to give out 50 Kroger gift cards worth $150 each to those affected. A line of cars stretched around […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

MLGW suspends disconnection for non-payments

This story has been updated to reflect when MLGW will resume disconnections for non-payment for residential and commercial customers. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While families across the Mid-South are dealing with the impact of the latest winter storms, MLGW is focused on the lessons from its last battle with mother nature. Many customers are still feeling […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pizza oven ignites fire at Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out just before noon Friday at the Crosstown Concourse building on North Watkins. The fire happened above Pizzeria Trasimeno on the ground floor. Memphis Fire Department said it was ignited by wood chips in a pizza oven. No one was injured, and the fire department let people back in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Millington, north Shelby

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — While the freezing rain has stopped across West Tennessee, problems including downed trees and powerlines remain. Among the areas hardest hit is Millington. Fallen trees mean power outages for some living along Old Millington Road. The trees also block access to streets, forcing folks who live nearby to take matters into his […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Tennesseans with Ukraine connections fearful over war

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grim updates from Ukraine are hard to accept for a Tennessee woman with roots in Ukraine as a well as a Memphis cardiac surgeon who just back from the war-torn country.  Tatyana Johnson grew up in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. She moved to Nashville about a year and half ago, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Northeast Arkansas residents hard hit by cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of Northeast Arkansas are still cleaning up from the latest round of winter weather after rain and sleet covered the area. Ice covered many areas across Northeast Arkansas, but residents in the city of Trumann said they were prepared this time for the wintry mix. “Yes, I was expecting all of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW outage map shows thousands without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 5,000 Shelby County residents are again without power after a Winter Weather Advisory swept across the area Wednesday night. You can check MLGW’s power outage map here. It is updated in real time. | Check the WREG weather forecast here → As of 8:30 AM, there are 99 outages reported […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy