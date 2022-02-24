ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars: The High Republic: Mission To Disaster | Book Review

By SteveDunk
cinelinx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last book to hit shelves in The High Republic’s first Phase, presents a side adventure that sets the stage for what’s coming next. Let’s talk about it!. Two hundred years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in the era of the glorious High Republic, the Jedi are...

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Old Republic Releases New Cinematic Trailer

The long-running Star Wars MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic from BioWare and Electronic Arts is releasing its latest expansion, Legacy of the Sith, today. And in celebration of both the launch of said expansion and 10 years of Star Wars: The Old Republic in general, it collaborated with Industrial Light & Magic on a brand-new cinematic trailer. If there's one thing the video game is known for, especially from its early days, it's incredibly impressive cinematic trailers, and the latest one does not disappoint.
VIDEO GAMES
97.5 WTBD

What’s Next For Star Wars After ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

The Book of Boba Fett may have told a clunky, circular story, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t hugely important to the future of Star Wars. Whether the series gets a Season 2 — thus far, none has been announced by Disney and Lucasfilm — or whether Boba Fett simply because a supporting character in The Mandalorian and other future Star Wars shows, The Book of Boba Fett set up characters and storylines that we’re going to see play out in the years ahead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War
Space.com

Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review

Fans of The Mandalorian should absolutely pick up the Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser. It's a brilliant kit to build, and it comes packed with features that make it a great toy for younger fans, while still looking great as a display piece for adults. We just wish it had a display stand.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Hoping for a Second Season

No official plans have been revealed for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett to become a long-running project, as it has often been described as a limited event series, though star Ming-Na Wen recently shared that she's hoping the project gets a sophomore season. Interestingly, these comments followed a tweet the actor shared where she noted these past seven episodes were the "first season," igniting speculation from fans that she knew a follow-up season was on the way. While she deleted the initial tweet, she noted that she does hope for the series' return. The debut season of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Latest ‘Star Wars’ Story Touts Some Impressive Chapters, But Loses Focus of its Greater Narrative

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season Two of “The Mandalorian.”. With the conclusion of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in Dec. 2020, viewers were made aware that a spin-off series starring one of “Star Wars”’s most popular characters, Boba Fett, was in the works at Disney+. Long thought to have been killed in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the broody bounty hunter made a triumphant return to the screen nearly 40 years later in “The Mandalorian.” Given the massive popularity of “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett’s status as a pop culture icon, it seemed like a natural move for Disney and Lucasfilm to expand on Boba’s story. Despite the character’s popularity, though, many forget that he only ever had roughly five minutes of screentime in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, so this was also a prime opportunity to pair his cultural prowess with an appropriately powerful narrative. It’s ultimately disappointing, then, to see that this narrative falls far short of what it could have been, and to realize that this didn’t only happen by chance — rather, it was a creative choice. “The Book of Boba Fett” opts to function as a mere vehicle for the overarching trajectory of “The Mandalorian,” and the byproduct is a series that contains a few excellent episodes but tells a story that ultimately feels incomplete.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Star Wars: The High Republic Finally Reveals Its Force-Eating Monsters

Star Wars: The High Republic has finally revealed its mysterious Force-eating monsters, known as "The Levelers." These beasts have been harnassed by the evil space pirate collective The Nihil in their all-out assault on The Jedi Order, and they are a weapon unlike anything we've seen before in Star Wars. Levelers have been seen to completely reduce Jedi and other Force-sensitives to trembling messes, by cutting them off entirely from the Force before turning them into dusted husks. How that process works has been one mystery – but what the Levelers actually look like has been another mystery... until now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Clone Wars Trending

The live-action Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ have found a way to utilize not just the characters and worlds that fans love from the movies, but also bring things from the franchise's animated projects to new audiences. Dave Filoni, the architect behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, has been one of the minds in charge of these live-action projects, and he's been doing what he can to bring a lot of his beloved animated characters to life. Both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have seen animated characters make their live-action debuts.
TV SHOWS
KUTV

Collecting Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's been less than a week and I already find myself suffering from Grogu withdrawals. So, when Sideshow dropped a peek at their new and upcoming premium figures, I found myself jumping down a "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" rabbit hole.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Godzilla, Ultraman, and Evangelion are forming a new cinematic universe

In a move intended to replicate the global success of the MCU, leading Japanese entertainment companies Toho, Studio Khara, and Tsuburaya Productions are teaming up to create their own cinematic universe. The new Shin Japan Heroes Universe as it will be known, will unite Godzilla, Ultraman, and the renowned anime world of Evangelion, as well as Kamen Rider.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 English Dub Trailer Released as Ticket Go Live for North American Release

The new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer features the English dub cast!. There is little doubt that fans are already hyped up for the North American release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 next month. After all, people have been waiting for the film to reach international screens for months now. Now a new trailer has been released for the highly anticipated animated movie and this time, it features the English dub cast!
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Square Enix claims Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has 'undershot' sales expectations.

You could set your watch to it by this point. Square Enix is claiming a game published by its western arm has failed to meet sales expectations. This time it's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the chopping block. In a newly published outline of a financial results briefing, representative director Yosuke Matsuda said that "despite strong reviews", sales of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy