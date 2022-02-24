ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jorge Masvidal sees Kamaru Usman knocking out Leon Edwards if he mixes things up

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQXBl_0eO3FLjL00

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t give Leon Edwards too much of a chance against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is projected to be the next challenger for UFC welterweight champion Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC), who has defended his title five times.

Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) is coming off a knockout loss to Usman at UFC 261, where he fell short to the champion for a second straight time. “Gamebred” admitted Usman’s power took him by surprise. So with his strong wrestling background and ever-improving striking, Masvidal thinks Usman will be too much for Edwards.

“If Usman fights like he did the last two fights, mixed in with his wrestling, I think he can TKO Leon,” Masvidal said in a recent Q&A. “I could see Leon getting tired and Usman landing hard shots later on, which one fight ago, I wouldn’t have thought Usman could hit, and now all of a sudden he could hit. It’s very overnight and it’s very surprising and he was doing it to Colby (Covington). He was freaking cracking Colby in this last fight.

“Johny Hendricks had something like that where he was just wrestle-f*cking everybody and then he started knocking everybody out. He knocked out like six, seven people like that. … If (Usman) brings that heat into the Leon fight, mixed with his wrestling, I think he takes it easy.”

Masvidal hasn’t given up on his title hopes just yet. He faces former friend-turned-foe Covington in the UFC 272 main event, and if he’s able to settle the grudge, he hopes a third crack at the title is next.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Daniel Cormier fears it will be 'very difficult' for Conor McGregor to be crowned the UFC champion again because the sport has 'evolved' since he reigned supreme... as legend calls for Irishman to face someone more 'manageable' than Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier believes it will be 'very difficult' for Conor McGregor to reclaim UFC gold because the sport has evolved since the Irishman reached the lofty heights which took him to global superstardom. McGregor, 33, is reeling from back-to-back defeats by Dustin Poirier in 2021, with the Irishman sliding down...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor offered chance to coach UFC fighter against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin

Conor McGregor has been offered the chance to be part of Brian Kelleher’s coaching team for his UFC fight against Umar Nurmagomedov – cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov.McGregor and Khabib were fierce rivals prior to the latter’s retirement from MMA in 2020, with a heated build-up giving way to a lightweight title bout between the pair in 2018.Khabib submitted the Irishman in that main-event clash to retain the lightweight belt, which the Russian went on to successfully defend two more times before retiring undefeated at 29-0.At UFC 272 in March, Kelleher is set to take on Umar Nurmagomedov at featherweight,...
UFC
mmanews.com

Julianna Peña Disputes Amanda Nunes’ “I’m Better” Claim: “Where At?”

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has questioned which areas Amanda Nunes believes she has the edge over her in. At UFC 269, the final pay-per-view event of 2021, Nunes’ seemingly unstoppable two-division rule was brought to a crashing halt. Having remained unbeaten since 2014, had her hand raised in 12 consecutive Octagon outings, and won gold at both 135 and 145 pounds, the “Lioness” was expected by most to breeze past her final challenge of last year.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johny Hendricks
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Kamaru Usman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Q A
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones headbutts police car during arrest in Las Vegas back in September (Video)

Jon Jones was caught headbutting a police car during his arrest in Las Vegas back in September. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained police bodycam footage of Jones’ arrest where he headbutted a police car (at the 3:09 mark) and reportedly left a “medium-size dent” and chipped the paint. During the arrest, Jones is heard calling one of the officers a “nerd” and asked “A black man can’t drink?” as he accused the officers of racial profiling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Israel Adesanya believes Jake Paul's bombardment of Dana White about improved fighter pay helped open door for his new deal and reveals moment he realised YouTuber-turned-boxer is 'NOT just a snobby little kid'

Israel Adesanya believes his lucrative new deal with the UFC is at least in part down to Jake Paul's campaign for better fighter pay. Paul has been involved in a public back-and-forth with Dana White, lobbying the UFC president to improve the pay and healthcare for the organisation's fighters. Some...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Graphic video: Mark Martin's eye bulges out out of head as injury ends PFL Challenger Series 2 bout

Even before the official decision, Mark Martin was immediately transported to the hospital – and for seemingly good reason. At PFL Challenger Series 2, Martin lost to Dilano Taylor by doctor’s stoppage in between the first and second round. Almost immediately upon the cage-side physician’s entrance into the cage, the signal was given the bout was over. His eye bulged out of his head.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

News On Why Brock Lesnar Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

New details are being revealed on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going off-script at the Elimination Chamber last weekend. As noted, Lesnar went off-script when he smashed through his pod to enter the Chamber match, which saw him capture the WWE Title after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury angle. Lesnar went on to dominate the other participants, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory, pinning Theory for the win.
WWE
mmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Reveals What Moment Changed The Fight At UFC 269

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has revealed what moment allowed Julianna Peña to take over in the UFC 269 co-main event. 2022 is representing a fresh challenge for Nunes. For the first time since 2015, she’s entered the new year off the back of a defeat. While she was coming off a loss to then-fellow contender Cat Zingano seven years ago, this time around she’s looking to rebound after having one of two belts she held last year snatched from her grasp.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy