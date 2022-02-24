ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

COVID-19 testing sites closed Friday due to weather

By Nick DeGray
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Some COVID-19 testing site in western Massachusetts will be closed Friday due to the winter weather.

Winter Storm Warning: More than 5″ of snow possible in western Massachusetts

Springfield:

According to Springfield AMR, the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Friday. The testing site will resume operations on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

While no appointments are necessary, AMR strongly encourages registering in advance. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Holyoke:

The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College and the testing site at the War Memorial will be closed Friday due to forecasts snow.

22News Storm Team Weather Forecast

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until Friday night. From late Thursday evening through Friday morning heavy snow is possible throughout the Pioneer Valley. Total snow accumulations of 6 to more than 12 inches of snow in the areas of Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties, the Springfield area could see between 5 and 8 inches.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

