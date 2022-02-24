ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea v Liverpool: Who makes your Reds XI?

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds travel to Wembley this Sunday, as they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final - but who will make...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Peterborough v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

Manchester City travel to Peterborough in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they look to keep their hopes of a treble alive. Pep Guardiola has called on his City side to score more goals after they beat Everton 1-0 on Saturday. Who will you choose to help get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
James Milner
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

‘Football stands together’: Liverpool and Chelsea make pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

Liverpool and Chelsea players applauded at the Carabao Cup final in a gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine with the words “Football Stands Together” seen on the stadium screens.The moves comes after talks this week, with The Independent told that the UK government are supportive of the move.With two of European football’s heavyweights competing in the showpiece game, the global reach has ensured that English football has delivered a powerful symbol after Russia instigated conflict by invading Ukraine.The gesture comes hours after Chelsea released a club statement following their owner Roman Abramovich’s own announcement that he would hand over stewardship of the club to trustees of its foundation. The Blues declared that they are “praying for peace” and described the conflict in Ukraine as “horrific and devastating”. Read More Ukraine-Russia latest news: Defiant Zelensky remains in KyivWhat are the issues between Ukraine and Russia? The crisis explained
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy