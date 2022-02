Since the declaration of public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has led to over 300 million confirmed cases with more than 5 million deaths in the past 2 years. On top of that, SARS-CoV-2 continues evolving into many variants, and many of these variants with evidence to enhance viral transmissibility, adaptiveness, infectivity, and/or to escape from host immune response are classified as variants of concerns (VOC).1 Since the outbreak of the pandemic, five VOCs, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron have been verified by the WHO.

