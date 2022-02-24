Notebook: Seniors Shamarah Allen and Lauren Gillon do their part for Indy-bound Panthers

SOUTH BEND — During their time at South Bend Washington High School, getting to state championship games is all seniors Shamarah Allen and Lauren Gillon know.

Allen, who transferred from South Bend Saint Joseph before last year, started in the Panthers' 54-48 loss to Silver Creek in the 3A state title game last season, scoring nine points.

Gillon, who moved to South Bend from Florida during the pandemic, played in that game, too — also her first year with Washington — collecting a couple of rebounds.

A year later, their roles look a lot different.

Allen is no longer a starter. Gillon plays sparingly. But both have contributed in helping top-ranked Washington get back to Indianapolis for Saturday's 3A state title rematch with No. 4 Silver Creek. Tipoff is 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With a significant reduction in playing, Allen could have quit. She could have complained when Washington coach Steve Reynolds told her he was starting freshman Ryiah Wilson over her.

Instead, she kept working.

"I don't have a problem with it or anything," Allen said. "It is just the way things have to be. It what's best for the team."

Throughout her high school career Allen has battled injuries, including two thumb surgeries her sophomore season at Saint Joe. She's never played a complete season, even this year. Despite that, she feels this team helped boost her confidence.

In 21 games this year, Allen has averaged 5.7 point per game, finishing in double figures five times. Perhaps her biggest moment came in Washington's trip to Ohio, where her game-winning shot helped the Panthers beat powerhouse Mason High, 38-37, on Jan. 17.

But it's coming off the bench to provide a veteran presence that Allen has been most valuable.

"When she is locked in, she is just as talented as anyone on our team," Reynolds said. "She is a gamer. When we need big buckets, last year and this year, she has been the one to get them.”

Gillon's role is a little different. She's more of an energizer when Reynolds senses his team getting lazy.

"She plays so hard. On the court she is a tiger," he said. "She is ferocious. When we say things aren’t going right and we need to take out the team’s best player, I look down the bench, I am getting Lauren. She is that girl."

Gillon averaged 2.6 points a game, but knows scoring isn't her role.

When Gillon came to South Bend, finding her way on the court meant embracing what got her there. In this case, it is her defense and energy.

And Reynolds believes in her, and Allen when they are called upon.

"(It's hard) trying to get a coach to believe in you when you are new," Gillon said. "Usually, the coach knows you for four years, but for me I came here last year. He (Reynolds) really couldn't trust me because he didn't know me. Now him knowing me means a lot."

Kira Reynolds wants to win for her sister

As an eighth-grader, Kira Reynolds was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season, watching her two older sisters play. On the ride home after the loss, she was already talking about this season.

“She was like, 'we are going to get back,'" her dad and coach Steve Reynolds recalls. "'We are going to win it next year.'"

Kira's prediction is one game away from reality if the Panthers get their revenge against the Dragons.

For a freshman, playing on this stage could be a tall task. Kira seems groomed for the moment.

The youngest of the Reynolds sisters — Maryland recruits senior Mila and junior Amiyah being the others — Kira has been around the Washington program since she was in sixth grade, attending practices, participating on the scout team and sitting through film sessions.

"Sixth grade me was very skinny," she said. "That was before I started gaining some weight. I remember Mila used to just bully me every time I got in the paint. Now I am bigger than her, so it is just way different."

Kira has been a difference-maker inside for Washington this year as a 6-foot-4 forward averaging 9.9 points per game. But she said this season, and potential championship is for Mila.

She wants to help her sister win state to cap her storied high school career.

"Our whole family is basically together on this," Kira Reynolds said. "It would also be good my freshman year, starting off my high school career with a good win. But really its a lot about Mila.

"Our first state championship. All of us together. That would just be really nice."

Karis Phillips championship experience is invaluable

Steve Reynolds knows he can lean on assistant coach Karis Phillips as an experienced voice, no matter the time of day.

"I call her at 9:30-10 p.m," Reynolds admitted. "'What do you think of this? What did you guys do?'"

It's OK, because Phillips, the youngest of Washington's coaches at 31 years old, is usually still up to talk strategy.

She is also the closest connection the Panthers have to the 2007 team that won the 4A state title in Skylar Diggins' sophomore year.

Everything these Washington players are trying to achieve, Phillips has already experienced.

Phillips was also a sophomore the the 2007 championship team that beat Columbus East, 84-64. Washington returned to Indianapolis the following two seasons, but fell short each time.

In a second consecutive run to the state title game as a coach, Phillips' expertise has been invaluable.

"I think that they really take what I say because I am the youngest coach on the staff," Phillips said. "I am closer to age with them and they know I have been here before. I think they know I have done what they are trying to do. So, I think when I talk, they actually listen to what I have to say."

During practices and film sessions, she's able to see things from the lens of a player and translate that to her coaching responsibilities.

Back on the Indianapolis stage with Washington, there is nowhere else Phillips would rather be.

"It means a lot just being able to be here as a coach now," she said, "(and) juust letting the girls know the experience I had when I was a player here."

State final WHO: No. 1 South Bend Washington (26-3) vs. No. 4 Silver Creek (25-2) WHAT: Class 3A state championship game WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: WHME-TV (Channel 46) OTHER FINALS: Class A: Tecumseh (20-8) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (24-4), 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A: Forest Park (25-3) vs. Frankton (23-5), 12:45 p.m.; Class 4A: Franklin Community (28-1) vs. Noblesville (24-4), 8:15.

