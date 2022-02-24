State, South Shore politicians condemn Putin and Russia as Ukrainian invasion begins

QUINCY — Politicians across Massachusetts joined international leaders in condemning Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin amid an attack on Ukraine.

Russian forces pushed toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday despite economic sanctions from the U.S.and Europe in the wake of the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 137 soldiers and civilians have been killed with hundreds more wounded so far. Thousands of people have streamed toward Poland in an attempt to escape the conflict.

“Vladimir Putin will have blood on his hands for his war of choice against Ukraine,” U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, whose district includes Quincy, said in a statement Thursday morning. “This is an unjustified, unprovoked attack against the free and sovereign nation of Ukraine and an affront to international peace and stability."

How historians see invasion of Ukraine: A new Cold War, or the start of World War III?

Subscribe today: New subscribers can get 6 months of unlimited access and special subscriber-only stories

Lynch, a Democrat who represents much of the South Shore, is chairman of the House's Subcommittee on National Security. He said he supports President Joe Biden's effort to unite NATO against Russia's actions.

"The free world must stand united and send a clear message to Vladimir Putin that his belligerence will not be tolerated and will only further isolate Russia from the international community," Lynch said.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said America would continue to use non-military tools to try to end the attack.

“The American people stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their pursuit of democracy and freedom," Warren, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday. "Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine. This Russian invasion will cause immense human suffering, including the potential for mass casualties and people displaced from their homes as refugees."

Russian troops moved into Ukraine in the early morning hours on Thursday, local time. Ukraine, a one-time Soviet Republic, has expressed a desire to someday join NATO. Ukraine wanting to align itself with NATO is a major reason for Russia's invasion.

On the eve of the invasion, Sen. Ed Markey said in a statement that his heart was with is with the people of Ukraine.

Sanctions: 'An unmistakable message': Biden unveils US sanctions on Russia after Putin's invasion of Ukraine

In-depth on development: Quincy's changes are huge and far from over. Our 'Change and the City' series explores it all.

"No country is allowed to draw new borders and use that as a pretext for an invasion. This is an unjustified incursion by Russia spurred by adventurism on the part of Putin," Markey, a Democrat said. "President Biden has wisely started implementing sanctions – our best non-military option – to impose consequences on the Kremlin, Russia’s defense sector, and Putin’s petro-oligarch cronies for this blatant violation of international law."

Biden announced a first round of financial sanctions on Tuesday and vowed that Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression. He outlined another slate of sanctions on Thursday that include banning what can be exported to Russia.

“We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize impact on the United States and our allies," Biden said in a press conference on Thursday.

He used his strongest language to date about Putin, saying the U.S. and allies will make sure Putin will be a “pariah on the international stage.”

The invasion raises concerns about the future of European security and triggered a set of punishing economic sanctions from Europe as well, in a coordinated response that NATO leaders said would extend beyond the measures imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.

After Russian troops entered two separatist, Kremlin-backed regions of Ukraine earlier this week, U.S. Rep William Keating said he was "angered" by the situation. He blasted Putin in a statement on Thursday.

"Putin’s actions are the acts of a craven, insecure leader who deserves contempt from us all," Keating said. "And for those that think this is some war in a remote part of the world, make no mistake, this is an act of aggression and violence against all who value peace and democracy."

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted Thursday that the world would need to prepare for "the humanitarian and refugee crisis that will surely follow" the invasion.

Material from USAToday was used in this report.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Joe Difazio can be reached at jdifazio@patriotledger.com. Follow him on Twitter @jldifazio.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: State, South Shore politicians condemn Putin and Russia as Ukrainian invasion begins