Fulton County, IL

Here we go again. Winter weather advisory issued for Fulton County.

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 1 day ago
FULTON COUNTY—The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties including Fulton.

It takes effect noon Thursday and expires at 6 a.m. Friday.

One to three inches of snow is expected county wide with higher amounts of two to three inches possible in other parts of the county.

There is potential for wind gusts of up to 20 m.p.h.

Blowing and drifting snow is possible.

Currently, there is some freezing rain in parts of Fulton County.

The precipitation should turn over to all snow around noon.

To check the latest road conditions for Illinois go too, www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

