Allegheny County, PA

Free cancer screenings available at AHN in Center Township

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
 1 day ago
CENTER TWP — Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute is offering monthly screening events, free and open to the public, at locations throughout western Pennsylvania.

Registration is now open for the next screening scheduled for March 26 at AHN Cancer Institute-Beaver, 81 Wagner Road in Center Township. Registration is open until March 17, or until the session is filled, and can be made by calling 412-359-6665.

Screenings will be available for cervical cancer (ages 21-65), colorectal cancers (age 45-75), head and neck cancers (age 18+), lung cancer (ages 50-80 with a history of smoking), prostate cancer (ages 45+) and skin cancer (ages 18+). The event is open to AHN and non-AHN patients, and health insurance is not required.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

