Beach hot start not enough to overcome Miners

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (12-11, 12-9 SAC) came away with a dominant 80-55 victory over the Lions of Mars Hill (5-17, 5-14 SAC), Feb. 14. The Lions struck first, getting off to an early 7-2 lead, but TJ Brown (Columbia) responded by scoring seven straight points by himself. The Wolves then pushed ahead with a 9-0 run, capped off with a three-pointer from Brown. The Lions cut the lead back down to four, but a pair of threes from Marcus Ford (Eatonton, Ga.) and Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) kept the momentum firmly in the hands of the Wolves. Devario Sheppard (Columbia) got into the action as he capped off an 8-0 Newberry run with a fast-break dunk, pushing the Wolves’ lead to 11 going into halftime.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO