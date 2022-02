You probably know someone – maybe it’s even you – who has gone in and out of relationships frequently. First it’s on, then it’s off; again and again. It may be with serial partners – first, a really positive connection; then suddenly uncertain, and a pulling back; and then, more back and forth. Or, the pattern may be with the same partner: breaking up, then returning. As in the lyrics of Neil Sedaka’s classic song, they may lament, “Think of all that we’ve been through…breaking up is hard to do!”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO