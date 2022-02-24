ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-AK Rikk’s exec accused of domestic assault

By Rachel Van Gilder
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former executive of A.K. Rikk’s boutique in metro Grand Rapids has been charged with assaulting his wife.

James Murray was charged in January with misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to court documents, the Grand Rapids Police Department sent officers to Murray’s home on Jan. 22 after his wife called 911 and said he had shoved her to the ground.

Police said Murray’s wife told them that she and her husband argued, after which he shoved her into the counter at least twice. She showed officers a red mark on her back.

James Murray told officers that his wife had thrown some napkins at him during the argument. He said he didn’t know why she did that.

If convicted, Murray faces 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

A.K. Rikk’s confirmed Murray resigned last week. He had been with the boutique since 2006.

