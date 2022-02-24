ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Crushes On Daniel Craig In Live Interview: Have You See ‘Those Eyes’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

Billie Eilish gushed over Daniel Craig, a.k.a. James Bond, on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ She even referred to the actor as a ‘DILF.’

Billie Eilish, 20, and Seth Meyers, 48, bonded over their love for Daniel Craig, 53, during the singer’s appearance on Late Night Wednesday, February 23. “He’s a DILF,” Billie said about the British actor, which Seth agreed with. The young superstar explained that she was nervous when she met Daniel to sing the Oscar-nominated theme song for the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

“I found when I said it, it’s weird,” Seth told Billie of her “dilf” comment, which the audience also audibly laughed at. “But I want you to know that I’m in full agreement,” the talk show host added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06P8Qp_0eO3BTgl00
Billie Eilish on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Feb. 23 (Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Seth and Billie then gushed over a specific trait of Daniel’s. “Those eyes, girl,” Billie said. Seth complimented Billie’s blue eyes, as well as his own, before overwhelmingly talking up Daniel’s. “We can’t even be in the same room as that man’s eyes. These look like pinkeye compared to him,” Seth jokingly said.

Billie explained that Daniel’s eyes “look crazy” (in a good way), which shocked her when they first met when making No Time To Die. “If you weren’t psyched about it, you’d say, ‘Your eyes are in my personal space,’ ” Seth said. The pair then joked that Seth should ask his wife Alexi Ashe if Daniel could be his “hall pass.” These two really do love Daniel Craig!

Also during the interview, Billie explained how she and her brother Finneas O’Connell got involved in making the film’s theme song, which earned the sibling duo their first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. “We made the song in October of 2019,” she explained. “This was a long, long time ago. I was 17 when we made it, I’m now 20. It was a very long, kind of strategic process. We were auditioning, pretty much. We did our best and worked really hard.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Adele’s BF Rich Paul Parties With LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More Ahead Of Her BRIT Awards Performance

Adele and Rich Paul were able to turn their frowns upside down with a pre-BRIT Awards bash in LA before jetting off to London for her big performance on Feb. 8. Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, knows how to throw a party! Before heading to London for Adele’s performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, which is taking place on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London, Rich celebrated at his home in West Hollywood, Calif., with some famous friends, including Meek Mill, 34, Kevin Hart, 42, and LeBron James, 37.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Peta Murgatroyd Begs For Prayers After Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals He’s In Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd pleads for prayers that her husband and ‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘come home soon’ and ‘has a swift, safe exit.’. Peta Murgatroyd revealed that her husband and Dancing With The Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy is currently in Ukraine, where Russian troops are attacking Kyiv and other cities and invading the country. The attacks started in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 24 and have been threatening the lives of the citizens who live there, including Maks. Peta took to social media to seek comfort during these tough times.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Alexi Ashe
Person
Seth Meyers
E! News

Daniel Craig's Bond Trainer Has the Approach to Fitness and Nutrition That You've Been Waiting For

Watch: Daniel Craig on Tackling James Bond in "Spectre" Daniel Craig never cared for running. Alas, James Bond was always running. Enter Simon Waterson. "That's the first question that you ask: 'What do you hate doing?'" the London-based trainer who got Craig into 007-caliber shape for all five of his Bond films told E! News. "If someone hates running, you're not having them do 10K."
FITNESS
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable in Her Latest Insta

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and of course her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob, Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Reaction to Meeting ‘James Bond’ Star Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish has a lot going on. And in her opinion, Daniel Craig has it going on. The seven-time Grammy winner stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday (Feb. 23) to talk about writing her Oscar-nominated James Bond track “No Time to Die,” her Saturday Night Live appearance as host and musical guest, and, of course, the James Bond star being incredibly attractive.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Eyes#Dilf#British
SheKnows

Adele Just Coolly Commented on the Rumors She & Rich Paul Had Broken Up

Adele’s recent postponement of her Las Vegas residency sparked rumors that a breakup with boyfriend Rich Paul might be the cause of the delay. The speculation continued to heat up, but the singer is here to shut it all down with one very to-the-point Instagram post. Sharing a blurry, but very ecstatic, image of herself, she buried the news about her current status with the sports agent in a cheeky caption. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Kanye Is Saying About Billie Eilish Now—Is He For Real?!

Add Billie Eilish to the ever-growing list of people Kanye West is currently feuding with! The 44-year-old rapper has taken aim at the 20-year-old “No Time To Die” singer after he accused her of making a dig at Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, at a recent concert. And he has now threatened to pull out of Coachella – which he is headlining – unless Eilish apologizes to Scott. Yikes!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alicia Witt’s Parents’ Cause Of Death Revealed 2 Months After Their Mysterious Deaths

Alicia Witt’s parents’ cause of death has been revealed after they were mysteriously found dead in their Massachusetts home in December. A cause of death has been released for Alicia Witt‘s parents after their sudden deaths in Dec. 2021. It was revealed on Feb. 23 that the cause of death for Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, was “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold, according to death certificates issued by the state medical examiner’s office and obtained by The Telegram & Gazette.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
149K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy